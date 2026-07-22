Capstone Energy+ Secures Lease Agreement for Flare Gas Recovery Project with Maurel & Prom in Gabon

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Energy+, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEPL) (“Capstone” or the "Company”), a leading provider of behind-the-meter clean microturbine energy solutions for industrial and commercial businesses, as well as solutions designed for emerging datacenter applications, today announced that it is providing a Capstone C600 Signature Series microturbine to Maurel & Prom, an international oil and gas operator for its flare gas valorization project at the company’s onshore asset in Gabon, West Africa.

“Converting fuel that would otherwise be wasted into dependable on-site electricity, in a tropical environment far from any grid, is exactly the kind of application our technology was built for.” Share

The project will support Maurel & Prom’s flare gas valorization efforts, in which gas that would otherwise be flared is recovered and converted into a useful form of energy. The microturbine will operate on recovered associated gas to provide electricity for platform operations.

Structured under Capstone’s Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) business model, Capstone is providing the C600S through its “Lease-to-Own” (LTO) offering, enabling Maurel & Prom to leverage an operating expense-based solution while preserving capital flexibility.

Commissioning is expected in November 2026.

Converting Waste Gas into Clean, Reliable Power

“For operators like Maurel & Prom, flare gas valorization solves two problems at once: it eliminates a meaningful source of emissions and generates the reliable power that remote operations depend on,” said Vince Canino, President and CEO of Capstone Energy+. “Converting fuel that would otherwise be wasted into dependable on-site electricity, in a tropical environment far from any grid, is exactly the kind of application our technology was built for.”

Across Sub-Saharan Africa and other major producing regions, associated gas has long been flared where no capture infrastructure exists, representing both a significant emissions source and wasted energy value. As pressure to eliminate routine flaring intensifies, upstream operators are increasingly seeking proven alternatives. Capstone’s microturbines convert that waste gas into productive on-site power without requiring pipeline connectivity or major infrastructure investment.

Capstone’s microturbine platform is engineered for reliable, continuous operation on variable-composition fuel streams, including associated gas. Its single-moving-part, air-bearing design requires no oil, no coolant, and dramatically fewer service interventions than conventional reciprocating engines, a critical advantage for remote sites where such conditions add significant logistical complexity.

EaaS Lease Model Delivers Capital Efficiency for Field Deployment

The 36-month lease structure reflects a growing preference among upstream operators for capital-efficient energy deployment. Maurel & Prom receives new, factory-direct equipment under fixed periodic payments, preserving capital while securing long-term power reliability. End-of-term options to purchase, renew, or upgrade provide flexibility as the project’s production profile evolves.

“Turning gas that would otherwise be flared into reliable on-site power supports both our environmental goals and the energy needs for our operations in Gabon. Working with Capstone’s technology delivers that reliability while preserving capital flexibility,” said Ibrahim Ben Ameur, Lead Process Engineer, Maurel & Prom.

This project marks Capstone Energy+’s continued expansion in the African upstream energy sector, delivering proven microturbine technology under flexible EaaS commercial structures suited to the realities of remote field operations.

About Capstone Energy+

For nearly four decades, Capstone Energy+ has designed, developed, and delivered proven behind-the-meter, on-site energy solutions that help businesses operate with certainty in an increasingly constrained power environment. Our evolution from “Green” to “Plus” reflects who we are today, delivering clean, innovative energy solutions that go beyond electricity.

Capstone Energy+: On Site. On Demand. Always On.

With more than 10,800 units shipped across 89 countries through our global distributor network, Capstone provides highly reliable, low-maintenance, fuel-flexible power systems engineered for mission-critical operations. Built on our core 30kW, 65kW, and 200kW microturbine platforms, our scalable multi-megawatt solutions are designed for rapid deployment, continuous operation, and simplified maintenance.

Capstone Energy+ serves critical industries including data centers, hospitals, agriculture, and industrial facilities where uptime and energy certainty are essential. Beyond power generation, our solutions support the circular economy by converting waste streams into usable fuel and capturing waste heat to produce valuable thermal energy with a lower carbon footprint.

To support evolving customer needs, Capstone also offers flexible Energy as a Service solutions, including power purchase or energy service agreements (PPAs/ESAs), leasing, rentals, and embedded service contracts (ESCs) designed to reduce upfront costs, accelerate deployment, and provide life-cycle cost predictability.

Our modular, plug-and-play architecture enables customers to scale quickly, reduce integration risk, and adapt to growing energy demands with resilient, always-available power solutions.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneEnergyPlus.com

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About Maurel & Prom

Maurel & Prom is a French independent oil and gas operator with production and exploration assets across Africa, including Gabon, where it has been present for more than 90 years. The Ezanga permit is one of the company’s core producing assets in the country.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations for the Company’s brand evolution, growth strategy, market expansion, and partner program initiatives. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company’s future operating results, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.