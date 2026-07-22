Wiley Joins U.S. Department of Energy's Genesis Mission Consortium to Advance AI-Powered Scientific Discovery

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiley (NYSE: WLY) today announced its membership in the Genesis Mission Consortium, the public-private partnership supporting the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Genesis Mission, joining organizations including Nvidia, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, and AMD. Wiley is the only scientific publisher among the consortium's members and has been invited to demonstrate its work today at the Genesis Mission Annual Summit in Washington, D.C.

The Genesis Mission is a Department of Energy initiative to build the American Science and Security Platform, an AI-driven infrastructure designed to accelerate scientific discovery and harness AI to deliver real-world impact on the most pressing science and technology challenges. Wiley’s participation builds on decades of engagement with the DOE and other federal science agencies on research infrastructure.

As a consortium member, Wiley plans to make its research intelligence tools available to researchers at all DOE national laboratories and will offer DOE leadership and industry partners an early look at potential applications at today's Summit. Wiley's planned contribution to the Genesis Mission draws on its editorial networks and domain expertise across the sciences and evidence-linked scientific content that supports provenance and reproducibility, alongside operational support to help integrate these capabilities into laboratory environments.

“The Genesis Mission is a terrific opportunity for Wiley to apply some of our early breakthrough work in AI and Data Analytics to a program of national importance,” said Matthew Kissner, CEO of Wiley. “We are proud to work alongside other members of the Genesis Mission Consortium to help ensure the AI systems shaping science are built on expert-validated workflows and grounded in our rich corpus of authoritative, peer-reviewed content. Accelerating scientific impact requires AI based on trusted evidence – that's the principle behind Wiley's AI platforms, workflows, and partnerships.”

Founded in 1807, Wiley is the largest U.S. scientific publisher and the world’s leading publishing partner to scientific societies, publishing the peer-reviewed research that underpins scientific progress across disciplines and upholding the provenance and credibility of the published scientific record. Wiley's participation in the Genesis Mission Consortium is the latest in a series of global partnerships and initiatives, including collaborations with OpenEvidence, IQVIA, Microsoft, Anthropic, and AWS to bring trusted, peer-reviewed content into leading AI platforms across medicine, life sciences, and research.

“Our membership in the Genesis Mission Consortium reflects Wiley's belief that trusted, peer-reviewed content must be at the foundation of any responsible AI infrastructure,” said Deirdre Silver, EVP & General Counsel of Wiley. “We're contributing our expertise, the application of trusted scientific knowledge, and the standards and frameworks that will define how science and AI come together to serve the public interest.”

Leaders and subject matter experts on Wiley’s AI & Data Analytics team will participate in Genesis Mission working groups including those focused on how AI models are validated against scientific evidence and how scientific data is managed. Wiley will also help shape the Consortium's foundational knowledge layer concept, drawing on content and data that are already among the most frequently cited, licensed, and integrated in scientific AI applications worldwide, extending that role into the federal research infrastructure supporting the DOE and its national laboratories.

About Wiley

Wiley (NYSE: WLY) is a global leader in authoritative content and research intelligence for the advancement of scientific discovery, innovation, and learning. With more than 200 years at the center of the scholarly ecosystem, Wiley combines trusted publishing heritage with AI-powered platforms to transform how knowledge is discovered, accessed, and applied. From individual researchers and students to Fortune 500 R&D teams, Wiley enables the transformation of scientific breakthroughs into real-world impact. From knowledge to impact—Wiley is redefining what's possible in science and learning. Visit us at Wiley.com and Investors.Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

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