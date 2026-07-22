Nissin Foods Teams Up with Highspring and Blue Yonder to Adopt AI-driven Supply Chain Planning for Faster, Smarter Decisions

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Highspring, a leading global professional services provider, today announced that it has partnered with Blue Yonder to implement Blue Yonder Demand and Supply Planning, which leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities for Nissin Foods USA. This initiative marks a significant step forward in Nissin Foods’ digital transformation, transitioning the company from legacy planning tools to a fully integrated AI-powered supply chain solution.

The announcement comes as companies across industries face growing supply chain challenges, including talent shortages and rising operational complexity. Using Highspring’s supply chain-as-a-service offering, Nissin Foods gains access to a comprehensive approach that replaces traditional manual processes and sales-driven forecasting with accurate, unbiased, and data-driven planning capabilities. This collaboration enables the organization to streamline inventory management, improve forecasting accuracy, and reduce operational costs, all while shifting from capital-intensive investments to predictable operational expenses.

“We look forward to collaborating and embarking on this journey to help Nissin because it's vital for organizations to have the right capabilities to enable a more dynamic and resilient supply chain,” says Bob Patel, Managing Partner and Practice Leader, Retail Planning and Supply Chain Management at Highspring. “With AI- and ML-driven innovation from Blue Yonder and Highspring’s deep domain experience coupled with unique supply chain-as-a-service, we look forward to serving Nissin Foods in its vision to improve its operational efficiency, improve forecast accuracy, and make better planning decisions, allowing Nissin to focus on its core competency by offering an innovative variety of products at a faster pace.”

Blue Yonder Demand and Supply Planning, one of the company’s AI-powered Cognitive Solutions, features an intelligent optimization solver that will enable Nissin Foods to increase fill rates while reducing existing inventory levels and maximizing resource utilization. The solution also provides:

Automated forecasting powered by AI and ML to improve forecast accuracy, reduce working capital and build supply chain resiliency

Greater agility for finance and operations teams through accurate, real-time insights

A flexible managed services model that meets Nissin Foods’ corporate strategy

"Since Nissin Foods founder Momofuku Ando invented the world's first instant ramen and sparked a global food revolution, innovation has been the foundation of our success,” says Yukio Yokoyama, Chief Representative, Americas, President and CEO of Nissin Foods. “This latest transformation, through our partnership with Blue Yonder, represents the next chapter in that legacy, empowering us with enhanced visibility, agility, and collaboration across our supply chain, finance, and operations teams. By leveraging advanced planning capabilities, we will be able to make smarter decisions, respond more quickly to market changes, and operate more efficiently across our business. Just as importantly, this transformation will strengthen our partnerships with customers by helping us better serve their needs, anticipate changing demand, and adapt to evolving consumer preferences, ensuring we continue to deliver the quality, reliability, and value they expect from Nissin Foods."

About Nissin Foods

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan and then debuted as Cup Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For over 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy Bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

About Highspring

Highspring is a leading global professional services organization with three integrated offerings—Consulting, Managed Services, and Talent Solutions. Vaco by Highspring specializes in delivering tailored Talent Solutions. Our expertise includes Accounting and Finance, Business and Digital Transformation, Risk and Compliance, Information Technology, and more. With more than 10,000 employees across 45+ offices worldwide, we give partners the agility to thrive, address challenges, and seize opportunities in a rapidly changing world. Get to know us at www.highspring.com. For more information on Highspring’s expanded Retail Planning and Supply Chain Management solutions, visit www.highspring.com.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the AI company for supply chain. As the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation, Blue Yonder offers a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network that empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers—all at machine speed. A pioneer in applying AI solutions to the most complicated supply chain challenges, Blue Yonder’s modern innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.