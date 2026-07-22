VitalityIP and Schnucks Pioneer Agentic Commerce With Personalized Shopping Assistant

BOSTON & ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VitalityIP and Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced a partnership to launch an AI-powered, agentic shopping assistant that will bring a personalized shopping experience to each customer by delivering nutrition guidance, meal ideas and product recommendations making it easier for customers to choose foods that support their respective lifestyles.

“Our customers are telling us they want trusted guidance with a number of aspects on their visits to Schnucks, whether they’re meal planning, tracking health goals, balancing special dietary needs, stretching their budget, or looking for inspiration in the kitchen,” said Tom Henry, Schnucks Chief Data and Information Officer. “Together with VitalityIP, we're creating a shopping experience that's not only enjoyable but also more personal, more helpful and more rewarding.”

Arriving in the grocer’s Schnucks Rewards app and website at schnucks.com in late summer, the agent will be powered by an intelligence layer built from more than six billion lines of shopping, health and nutrition data. The platform will help customers make everyday food choices that support health and lifestyle initiatives such as weight management, healthy aging, recovery and family wellness.

“Today, nearly 90% of Americans suffer from a food-related condition that VitalityIP and retail grocers can impact,” said Sarah Hoit, Co-Founder and CEO of VitalityIP. “Food is medicine, but until now, personalized nutrition options haven’t been available where people make food decisions every day. Schnucks recognized an opportunity to transform grocery shopping into a powerful experience that can actually help customers optimize their lives. Together we've made the latest food and nutrition science practical, personal and accessible for every shopper."

The new technology powering this rollout was co-developed by VitalityIP and Schnucks using real customer journeys and actual store inventory. Schnucks maintains ownership of the customer relationship, shopper data and brand experience while leveraging VitalityIP's AI and its proprietary database – which bridges medical-grade health insights and ingredient-level product data.

“Retailers need smart solutions that scale to meet the personalized needs of the modern shopper. By partnering with VitalityIP, Schnucks will offer our customers an advanced agentic commerce platform fueled by critical food, health, nutrition, product and transaction data,” Henry added. “This agent won’t just be a search bar – it will be a personalized digital shopping assistant that understands Schnucks aisles, sales, promotions and customers' lifestyles and can help shoppers plan meals, discover savings, organize parties, and pair food and wine just to name a few uses.”

While Schnucks will be the first to debut the VitalityIP platform, it was co-designed for white-label integration by retailers nationwide – delivering on a shared mission to empower shoppers everywhere to live better. Beyond retail, health systems, employers and wearable technology companies can also embed the platform into their digital experiences, bringing intelligent food and lifestyle guidance to consumers wherever they make daily decisions.

“We partnered with one of the most innovative, forward-thinking and tech-savvy retail grocers to launch our VitalityIP engine,” said Michael Connor, Co-Founder and CTO, VitalityIP. “Not only is Schnucks bringing smarter shopping and healthier living tools to its customers – together, we are pioneering an industry movement and inviting other retailers to join us. Our new platform proves that when you bring validated science directly into the aisles of your local grocery store, you transform how the world eats, shops, and lives.”

About VitalityIP

VitalityIP is the AI platform powering personalized nutrition. The company's technology helps grocery retailers, health systems, employers and digital health partners deliver tailored nutrition recommendations based on each person's health goals, preferences, and lifestyle. By combining medical and nutrition science with AI and real-world shopping data, VitalityIP makes healthy eating easier, more personalized and part of everyday life. Precision nutrition simplified.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third- and fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people's lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores serving customers in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana and employs more than 11,000 teammates. According to Forbes' 2025 rankings, Schnucks is the 185th largest privately owned company in the United States and the 13th largest privately owned grocer. The company annually donates more than $15 million in food to pantries serving communities in need.

Schnucks is part of 1939 Group, Inc., which is owned by the family that founded Schnuck Markets, Inc. Other companies in the portfolio include Festival Foods and Hometown Grocers, Inc.