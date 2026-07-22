Gradian Thermal Solutions Launches as Parent Brand Uniting MAS HVAC, Daedex, DeepCoolAI, and Ecochillers

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gradian Thermal Solutions (“Gradian” or the “Company”), a leading designer and manufacturer of thermal management solutions for mission-critical environments, today announced the launch of Gradian as the parent brand for MAS HVAC, Daedex, DeepCoolAI, and Ecochillers.

The Company also announced the appointment of John Schneider as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Schneider brings more than 25 years of thermal management and climate control experience to Gradian, most recently as President of HVACR Technologies for the Americas at Copeland. Prior to joining Copeland, Mr. Schneider held senior leadership positions at Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions and Vertiv.

The Gradian brand brings together four complementary brands under a unified platform focused on providing customers with fully integrated, highly customized thermal management systems. With deep application expertise, flexible manufacturing capabilities, and a broad portfolio of high-performance products, Gradian is positioned to support the rapidly evolving cooling needs of mission-critical environment customers.

Gradian’s combined product portfolio includes liquid cooling solutions, advanced air handling systems, high-efficiency chillers, and modular HVAC solutions. Together, Gradian’s product breadth and application engineering expertise provides customers with a single-source provider capable of designing, building, and delivering customized cooling systems for complex, high-density environments where performance, speed, and reliability are critical.

“Gradian represents the next chapter for four highly complementary brands that are now united around a common purpose: solving the most complex thermal management challenges for mission-critical facilities,” said John Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of Gradian. “By combining the engineering expertise to provide highly customized systems with the manufacturing capabilities to deliver at scale on demanding timelines, Gradian is purpose-built to give customers an integrated solution for complex cooling challenges.”

As part of Gradian’s launch, the Company has introduced a new corporate website, www.gradiansolutions.com, where customers can explore the Company’s full product portfolio and connect with Gradian’s application engineers and industry specialists.

About Gradian Thermal Solutions

Gradian is a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of advanced thermal management solutions for mission-critical environments. The Company specializes in engineered-to-order products designed to meet complex customer requirements with high levels of customization and short lead times. Through its combined capabilities across MAS HVAC, Daedex, DeepCoolAI, and Ecochillers, Gradian offers a comprehensive portfolio of liquid cooling, air handling, chiller, and modular HVAC solutions for mission-critical environments. For more news and information about Gradian, please visit gradiansolutions.com.