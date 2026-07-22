Civic Financial Selects Altruist as Exclusive Custodian and Wealth Management Platform

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altruist, the tech-forward custodian and wealth platform for financial advisors, today announced that Boston-based Civic Financial will transition its entire custodial and wealth management technology stack to the firm.

Civic Financial is a 100% partner-owned, multigenerational financial planning and wealth advisory firm with a mission to inspire financial confidence. Civic had amassed approximately $1 billion in client assets before breaking away, sustaining exceptional organic growth of greater than 40% annually. They serve high-net-worth individuals and families with a planning-led model and a dedicated, collaborative team structure.

“When a firm with Civic Financial's sophistication, scale, and growth trajectory chooses Altruist for its entire business, that's a meaningful signal,” said Jason Wenk, founder and CEO of Altruist. “The firms building for the decades ahead are creating deeper client relationships and delivering exceptional outcomes. That’s exactly what Civic is focused on, and what Altruist is built to support.”

“We conducted extensive diligence across every major custodian and platform,” said Scott DeSantis, CEO of Civic Financial. “That process validated our commitment to 100% independence, and Altruist emerged the clear winner due to its best-in-class technology, our alignment with the leadership team and culture, and client-centric approach. We wanted a partner who could further accelerate our exceptional growth while strengthening our commitment to world-class client service.”

Civic Financial also plans to leverage Altruist’s AI engine, Hazel, across its advisory workflows, including tax planning, workflow automation, and custom AI workflow modes. As a design partner for new Hazel capabilities, Civic will collaborate closely with Altruist to help shape the future of AI in wealth management and set a new standard for how enterprise advisory teams operate.

About Civic Financial

Boston-based Civic Financial is a founder-led, independent financial planning and wealth advisory firm dedicated to optimizing clients’ financial futures, offering customized services across planning and wealth management, insurance, and estate planning. Civic was named a top Wealth Management team in 2026 by Forbes. The firm places a deep emphasis on recruiting exceptional talent and developing its people from within to build a team that delivers unparalleled client service and a firm designed to endure for generations. Learn more at civicfinancial.com.

About Altruist

Altruist is the tech-forward wealth platform for advisors, offering a fully integrated digital experience that makes managing investments and serving clients simpler and more affordable. Altruist combines a self-clearing brokerage firm with intuitive software for account opening, trading, portfolio management, billing, and reporting. With Altruist, financial advisors can create custom portfolios, trade fractional shares, access alternatives and margin, automate rebalancing, and provide clients with a sleek web and mobile app experience. Learn more at altruist.com.