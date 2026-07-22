Novi Launches New Integration to Flow AI-Optimized Product Content Directly into Syndigo, Helping Brands Accelerate Content Syndication

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novi, the platform that helps brands and retailers ensure AI assistants like ChatGPT and Gemini can find and recommend their products to shoppers, today announced a new integration with product content syndication platform Syndigo. The new collaboration enables brands to seamlessly flow product content optimized by Novi directly into Syndigo for publication across Syndigo’s retail network, which includes Amazon, Walmart and Target.

“Optimized product content is only valuable if it reaches the places that AI platforms are looking for credible information and where shoppers are discovering products,” said Kimberly Shenk, CEO and co-founder of Novi. “Our integration with Syndigo removes the time-consuming manual work between content optimization and distribution, making it easier and faster for brands to get AI-optimized product content into the workflows they already rely on to distribute it to retailers.”

Until now, brands struggled to manually transfer product detail page (PDP) content optimized for discovery by LLM tools into their existing workflows before syndicating it to retailers. The new integration eliminates the need for human teams to manually copy and paste their optimized content, which Novi ensures conforms to retailer-specific guidelines, into the operational systems that prepare such content for distribution. By allowing optimized content to flow directly into Syndigo, Novi is shortening the path from recommendation to execution.

The integration reflects Novi’s broader approach to helping brands improve their AI visibility. Retailers’ product pages are a critical source of structured product information across digital commerce. By enabling teams to move optimized, SKU-level content directly into retailer distribution workflows, Novi is helping brands operationalize AI-ready product content at scale.

About Novi

Novi is a technology platform that helps consumer brands drive discoverability, sales and trust by optimizing their product data so AI shopping tools can find and present it to shoppers. Serving as the bridge between brands, certification organizations and major retailers like Target, Ulta and Sephora, Novi ensures SKU-level data is accurate, consistent and structured, so AI tools can easily surface it, no matter how consumers phrase their shopping questions. Novi then circulates each brand’s optimized digital data footprint, increasing discoverability through consistent citations across platforms. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, Novi is backed by Tiger Global, Defy, Greylock and other leading venture firms.

To learn more, visit NoviConnect.com.