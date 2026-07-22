Deko Cocktails Launches Statewide Across South Carolina with Southern Crown Partners

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deko Cocktails, the premium spirits-based ready-to-drink cocktail brand, has partnered with Southern Crown Partners, one of the Southeast's largest beverage distributors, to launch across South Carolina, bringing its full lineup to retail statewide and to boutique and luxury hotels across the state.

Deko Cocktails is now available statewide across South Carolina, bringing its award-winning, real-spirits cocktails to retailers and boutique and luxury hotels through Southern Crown Partners. Share

The launch gives Deko Cocktails statewide coverage across South Carolina through a distributor with more than 100 years of family-owned operations, and reflects Southern Crown Partners' focused strategy of building its portfolio with the right premium supplier partners.

"The ready-to-drink category is one of the fastest-growing segments in beverage alcohol, and to win in it statewide you need the right brands," said Justin Crouch, VP of Business Development at Southern Crown Partners. "Deko Cocktails gives us exactly that: a premium, founder-led lineup that stands out on the shelf and gives us real momentum in South Carolina."

"South Carolina is a market we wanted to open the right way, and Southern Crown Partners is the right partner to do it," said Michael Handman, Co-Founder of Deko Cocktails. "They have the reach and the relationships, and they understood what we're building from the first conversation. We make Deko Cocktails with real spirits and real ingredients, and that came through."

Deko Cocktails is built to stand apart from the canned RTDs that crowd the category. Its cocktails come in beautiful 375ml multi-pour bottles designed for elevated shelf presence, and the brand has earned recognition across the industry, including a Wine & Spirit Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Brand Battle award for Best New RTD, a 2025 RTD Magazine Editor's Choice "Top Pick," and 90-point and 89-point ratings from Wine Enthusiast.

The lineup includes Bee's Knees, Gold Rush, and Number 3, all made with real spirits and all-natural ingredients and certified Star-K kosher.

Deko Cocktails is available now statewide across South Carolina retailers and at boutique and luxury hotels.

About Deko Cocktails

Deko Cocktails is a premium ready-to-drink cocktail brand built on real spirits and real, all-natural ingredients. Learn more at dekococktails.com

About Southern Crown Partners

Southern Crown Partners is a leading Southeast beverage distributor serving South Carolina and Georgia. Formed through the 2018 merger of Southern Eagle Distributing and Crown Beverages and built on more than 100 years of family-owned operations, the company distributes a broad portfolio of beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic brands. Learn more at scpdist.com