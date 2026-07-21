Virtual, Inc. and TECNA Partner to Accelerate Growth for Technology Councils and Associations Across North America

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual, Inc. and the Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) today announced a strategic partnership designed to help technology councils and associations across the U.S. and Canada move from now to next – strengthening operations, increasing member value, and accelerating growth. The partnership was announced on stage by Virtual CEO Greg Kohn and TECNA CEO Jennifer Young at TECNA's Summer Conference, held July 21–23 in Philadelphia.

Through this partnership, TECNA is equipping its members with access to Virtual's full suite of strategic management capabilities, empowering them to seize new opportunities and build lasting growth. Share

Technology councils and associations are uniquely positioned to lead their members forward in a fast-moving innovation ecosystem – strengthening member value, diversifying revenue, and evolving to meet the needs of tomorrow's organizations. Through this partnership, TECNA is equipping its members with access to Virtual's full suite of strategic management capabilities, empowering them to seize new opportunities and build lasting relevance, growth, and success.

Virtual helps membership organizations move from complexity to clarity. By combining strategic advisory and insight with integrated professional services and disciplined execution, Virtual will help TECNA members strengthen operations, deepen engagement and create lasting value for their members.

Together, Virtual and TECNA will collaborate on business development, conference engagement, and joint marketing initiatives that expand the impact of TECNA's network across the U.S. and Canada.

“The tech innovation ecosystem is evolving faster than ever, and TECNA members are at the center of that change – driving economic growth and opportunity in communities across North America," said Jennifer Young, CEO of TECNA. “Partnering with Virtual gives our members direct access to proven strategic and operational expertise, helping them move faster, innovate with confidence, and deliver even greater impact for the ecosystems they serve.”

“For more than 25 years, Virtual has combined expert professional services with strategic advisory capabilities to help leading membership organizations navigate change and make their mark on the world,” said Greg Kohn, CEO of Virtual. “That's exactly what we're bringing to TECNA's members through this partnership – helping them move from now to next at a pivotal moment for this important industry sector.”

TECNA members interested in learning more about the partnership can contact their council representative or visit info.virtualinc.com/tecna.

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual, Inc. is a strategic management partner for technology consortia, standards organizations, associations, and other membership-based groups. Through advisory, change management, and integrated professional services, Virtual helps organizations clarify what comes next, navigate complex shifts, strengthen operations, and create lasting value for members. Learn more at virtualinc.com.

About TECNA

The Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) is a federation of nearly 60 highly collaborative technology councils and trade associations in the US and Canada. TECNA combines the expertise and influence of its member councils and associations – and the 22,000 technology companies they serve – to achieve outcomes that individual organizations cannot achieve alone. We use that expertise and influence to promote innovation and help grow the North American economy. More information on TECNA can be found at: tecna.org, on Twitter/X or Linkedin.