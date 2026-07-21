Menzies Aviation Unifies Workforce Operations Across 65 Countries with the UKG Workforce Operating Platform

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, the AI-first Workforce Operating Platform for HR, payroll, and workforce management, announced that Menzies Aviation, one of the world's largest aviation services providers, is transforming workforce operations across 65 countries and 65,000 employees with UKG. By unifying scheduling, time, compliance, and workforce visibility on the UKG platform, Menzies is giving leaders the real-time insight to manage labor costs, strengthen compliance, improve operational agility, and create a more connected frontline employee experience.

Menzies delivers passenger services, ramp handling, baggage handling, aircraft cleaning, fueling, cargo services, lounges, and other critical aviation support services that help keep aircraft ready for departure, airlines on schedule, and passengers and cargo moving in airports worldwide. As a 24x7 operation, managing a workforce at that scale requires balancing local labor laws, collective bargaining agreements, operational demands, and cultural differences across countries — all while ensuring the right people with the right skills are in the right place at the right time.

"The biggest challenges we have are the different cultures across the world, the labor laws we have to adhere to, and the various union rules," said Kelly Butler, Head of People Systems at Menzies Aviation. "If you have lots of countries with their own workforce systems, there's no collaboration and no company feel. UKG has helped us bring workforce management into one place while still supporting local requirements in each country. That global framework brings everything in a single view, including schedules and overtime, and creates a more connected experience across the business, which has been a real game changer."

With the UKG Pro Workforce Management™ suite, Menzies leaders have visibility into staffing levels, overtime trends, schedule coverage, and workforce availability that can help teams identify potential issues sooner and respond before they affect service delivery.

"As soon as we log into UKG, we can instantly see the information we need on the homepage, so we’re not spending time searching," said Butler. "We can run custom reports, and that helps us spot issues early. Managers can see what they need to do, take action, and get back to their jobs. For example, we can see when people have worked six consecutive days and then step in and say they need a break."

Menzies has prioritized improving the experience for its frontline workforce by rolling out access to schedules, overtime information, and time-off requests in the UKG mobile app, helping employees stay informed and connected, regardless of location.

"The mobile app has been a real focus because we want all frontline colleagues to have access to information, not just those with an email address," said Butler. "They can look in the app, see their roster, check their overtime, and even submit a request from home, which gives employees more flexibility and control over their own work life."

Menzies also added the UKG Talk® communications platform to create a more consistent approach to frontline communications through the same mobile experience employees use every day. That helps the company reach all frontline teams more consistently across locations, languages, and roles. By bringing communications, scheduling, time, and workforce information into one experience, Menzies has extended the UKG Workforce Operating Platform beyond visibility and into frontline coordination and engagement.

For a business operating across six continents, that means workforce communications become more than an engagement tool — they help create alignment, improve responsiveness, and let employees act quickly.

“In an operation like ours, relying on word of mouth is not enough,” said Butler. “UKG Talk gives us a more consistent way to share information with frontline colleagues, in their preferred language, whether they’re in a terminal, on the ramp, or working in another part of the world.”

"Frontline workers keep the world running, and in aviation, they literally help ensure passengers and cargo get where they need to go safely and on time," said Bob DelPonte, Chief Customer Experience Officer at UKG. "That same principle applies across industries. When frontline employees have quick access to schedules, communications, and workforce information in one place — supported by solutions like the UKG Workforce Operating Platform — they spend less time navigating day-to-day tasks and more time focused on the critical work that keeps operations running smoothly and customers happy.”

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About UKG

UKG is the Workforce Operating Platform with unified HR, payroll, and workforce management, built to solve the unique challenges of frontline work. Powered by people-first AI and decades of labor data, UKG turns workforce intelligence into real-time decisions around staffing, pay, compliance, and productivity, enabling every worker to confidently take action as work happens.

That’s why more than 80,000 organizations worldwide trust UKG to run their workforce — not just manage it. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

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