Pacific Clinics Selects Netsmart to Advance Connected, Community-Based Care Across California

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netsmart, an industry-leading healthcare technology partner, announced that Pacific Clinics, California’s leading community-based behavioral health nonprofit provider, selected the Netsmart CareFabric® platform to advance connected care, strengthen operational efficiency and support long-term growth. Through a scalable, integrated technology foundation, Pacific Clinics aims to enhance care coordination, support data-driven decision-making and improve service delivery in California’s complex behavioral health environment.

As providers navigate reimbursement models, growing demand and increasing pressure to demonstrate outcomes, Netsmart is proud to collaborate with Pacific Clinics to deploy the CareFabric platform for care coordination, automation and data-driven insights. Share

As Pacific Clinics continues to expand its reach across the state, the agency is investing in a unified platform approach, targeting improved enterprise-wide visibility, reduced administrative complexity and support towards more consistent workflows across programs and service lines. Through the implementation of myAvatar™, a behavioral health electronic health record (EHR) with near-real-time analytics and clinical decision support, Pacific Clinics aims to strengthen integrated care delivery. myAvatar will also support the agency’s interoperability strategy by enabling the exchange of essential treatment data across EHRs and other health systems.

“Pacific Clinics is focused on investing in technology that supports our workforce, strengthens care coordination and helps us continue delivering high-quality care in the communities we serve,” said Gordon Richardson, senior vice president of clinical administration, Pacific Clinics. “As we looked at our long-term strategy, we sought a partner that understood the complexity of California, could support our operational growth, and shared our commitment to using technology in a responsible, practical and mission-driven way.”

By collaborating with Netsmart, Pacific Clinics will leverage the CareManager™ population health management solution to support its Medi-Cal Enhanced Care Management (ECM) program with enhanced care coordination, data reporting and analytics. CareManager will help Pacific Clinics establish more scalable, centralized and automated workflows, supporting better coordination of services for individuals with complex needs. Coordinating demographic, clinical and payer data in one location will help support more efficient care manager assignments and streamlined task automation while providing greater visibility into outcomes, operational performance and service quality as Pacific Clinics continues expanding across California.

“Pacific Clinics has a clear vision for using technology to strengthen high-quality care delivery, support its workforce and expand access to services across the communities it serves,” said Kevin Mallot, senior vice president and general manager, human services, Netsmart. “As community-based providers navigate complex reimbursement models, growing demand for services and increasing pressure to demonstrate outcomes, Netsmart is proud to collaborate with Pacific Clinics to implement the CareFabric platform for care coordination, interoperability, automation and data-driven insights.”

Pacific Clinics will also utilize a variety of solutions and services within the CareFabric platform, including client engagement, augmented intelligence technology, data analytics, clinical decision support, revenue cycle management and telehealth. With Bells, the Netsmart AI-assisted clinical documentation support tool, Pacific Clinics will empower its care teams during the documentation process, aiming to reduce administrative burden and improve productivity. The solution is designed to assist in near real time, with provider oversight and control throughout. The agency will also leverage AlphaCollector™, an accounts receivable collections automation solution targeting reduced payment delays, accelerated cash flow and more efficient reimbursement workflows.

The collaboration also aligns with Pacific Clinics’ future growth strategy as services, funding streams and community needs continue to evolve. Nationally recognized for its work in Enhanced Care Management, Pacific Clinics offers ECM services to approximately 2,700 individuals as part of its broader continuum of care serving more than 100,000 people annually. Pacific Clinics continues to invest in capabilities that help improve outcomes, enhance service quality and advance integrated care for highly complex populations. This investment positions Pacific Clinics to scale operations, strengthen workforce efficiency and continue delivering compassionate, community-based care across California.

About Pacific Clinics

Pacific Clinics is a leading community-based nonprofit provider of mental health and substance use disorder services. For over 150 years, it has offered a range of high-quality programming to address behavioral health, education, support and social services—all at no cost. Serving more than 100,000 Californians, Pacific Clinics offers hope to all through culturally responsive, trauma-informed and research-based care. To learn more, visit pacificclinics.org and connect with us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Netsmart

Netsmart is an industry-leading healthcare technology organization empowering providers to deliver value-based care to the individuals and communities they serve. The Netsmart CareFabric® platform serves as a unified, connected framework of solutions and services for human services, post-acute, payer and public sector communities. Together with our clients and Marketplace vendors, we develop and deliver innovative technology, including electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, analytics, augmented intelligence (AI), population health management and telehealth solutions and services that assist organizations in transforming the care they deliver. The result has helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 165 million individuals.

For more than 55 years, Netsmart has helped provider organizations in their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we collectively serve. To learn more, visit ntst.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.