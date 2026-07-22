Japan's Cross-Border E-Commerce "WAFUU.COM" Unveils Official Mascot Character "Mochi"

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QRESTIA Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; President & CEO: Hidemasa Fukada) is pleased to announce that WAFUU.COM, its cross-border e-commerce site, has unveiled its new official mascot character, Mochi. Mochi will represent WAFUU.COM's warmth and friendliness across its website, social media, campaigns, package inserts, and other creative materials, connecting with fans everywhere.

A tiny happiness from Japan — meet Mochi, WAFUU.COM's new official mascot character. Share

The debut video is now live on Mochi's official website: https://mochi.wafuu.com/

1. About Mochi

Mochi was born to embody the simple joy of choosing Japanese products. Its soft, rounded silhouette, gentle expression, and distinctive, endearing details are designed to feel welcoming to first-time visitors and longtime fans of Japanese culture alike — a character people will want to see again, save, and share.

2. Future Plans

Mochi's official website, launched under the concept "A tiny happiness from Japan," features Mochi's profile, origin story, design details, a gallery, and the debut video, with new seasonal visuals and content to follow.

Mochi will also progressively appear on WAFUU.COM's dedicated profile page, in social media shorts and seasonal posts, campaign visuals, email newsletters, and package inserts. A press kit — including transparent- and white-background assets, profile text, and logo lockups — is now available for media, creators, and partners.

3. About WAFUU.COM

WAFUU.COM (https://wafuu.com/) is a cross-border e-commerce site delivering Japan's most appealing products to fans worldwide — from stationery, character goods, and hobby items to snacks, cosmetics, and lifestyle products. Shipping to 125 countries and regions, and supporting 21 languages and multi-currency payments, it offers a truly borderless shopping experience.

4. CEO's Comment

"Mochi gives shape to WAFUU.COM's wish to bring the joy of Japan closer, and more freely, to the world. We designed a warmth that comes through without words. Beyond selling products, Mochi is here to make discovering WAFUU.COM a little happier and gentler, and we hope to grow it into a character loved everywhere. We'd love to hear your support on social media."

— Hidemasa Fukada, President & CEO, QRESTIA Inc.

Links

Mochi official site: https://mochi.wafuu.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mochi_wafuu

WAFUU.COM: https://wafuu.com/