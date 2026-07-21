Liquibase Expands Global Partner Ecosystem as AI Exposes the Database Delivery Gap

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquibase, the leader in Database Change Governance, today announced a major expansion of its global partner ecosystem and the appointment of Phil Robinson as Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. The move builds on strong momentum for Liquibase Secure and growing enterprise demand for governed database change as AI, modernization, security, and compliance reshape software delivery.

If you are helping customers modernize application development processes, manage large database estates, prepare for compliance audits, adopt AI in coding, or reduce production risk, then database change belongs in that conversation. Share

Trusted by 20 of the Fortune 100 and supported by a global community with more than 100 million downloads, Liquibase is investing in partners to help enterprises close the database delivery gap and build new services around Database Change Governance.

Robinson will lead Liquibase’s global partner strategy across partner recruitment, enablement, joint marketing, and partner-led services around Database Change Governance, while deepening the company’s engagement with cloud marketplaces and government partners.

AI is exposing the database delivery gap

Modern application and data delivery has accelerated in waves. Agile increased release velocity. Cloud spread applications, databases, and data platforms across more teams, tools, and environments. Enterprises responded by investing in CI/CD, automated testing, infrastructure-as-code, and security controls. But database change often remained governed through tickets, manual reviews, disconnected scripts, and processes that varied across teams, tools, and database platforms.

That disconnect has made the database one of the last major constraints on modern application and data delivery. Application code, infrastructure, and security increasingly move together, while database change is still treated as a separate process in many organizations. The result is fragmented governance, slower releases, and limited visibility into what changed, who approved it, and whether it is safe to deploy.

AI is not creating the database delivery gap. It is exposing it. As AI assistants and agents generate more software, they also increase the volume and speed of database change flowing through delivery systems that were never designed to operate at that scale. The challenge is no longer simply automating deployments. It is keeping database change synchronized with application code, infrastructure, and security before it reaches production.

The governance gap is widening. According to Liquibase’s 2026 State of Database Change Governance Report, 96% of organizations now have AI interacting with production databases, and 70% ship database changes weekly or faster. Yet only 28% enforce governance through automated controls and evidence, while 39% say they cannot reliably track what changed where.

For partners, this represents a significant opportunity to help customers modernize database delivery, govern AI-assisted development, strengthen compliance, reduce production risk, and bring database change into the same DevSecOps practices already established for application code. As enterprises look to scale AI safely, they need partners who can help modernize the processes that AI is exposing as bottlenecks.

Database Change Governance provides the control plane that keeps database change synchronized with application code, infrastructure, and security across the software delivery lifecycle. Liquibase Secure operationalizes that control plane across development teams, CI/CD pipelines, AI agents, and more than 65 database platforms, enabling enterprises to accelerate software delivery without sacrificing governance.

Why this is a partner opportunity now

For partners, this shift is a chance to become indispensable to their most complex customers. As database change outruns the ability to govern it, enterprises need a partner who can restore control at the exact point where developer velocity, compliance, and AI readiness collide. Liquibase provides an opportunity for partners to turn that challenge into a repeatable practice spanning advisory, implementation and managed services, reaching every environment a customer runs, from mainframe to cloud to lakehouse.

At the center of the opportunity is Liquibase Secure, which helps enterprises automate, secure, and govern database change across complex environments. With policy checks to deliver standardized change, advanced drift detection, structured audit trails, always-on evidence gathering, and more, Liquibase Secure gives developers, platform teams, security leaders, and compliance teams a governed path for every database change.

“Liquibase sits at the intersection of developer velocity, enterprise governance, and AI readiness. That is exactly where partners can create value. If you are helping customers modernize application development processes, manage large database estates, prepare for compliance audits, adopt AI in coding, or reduce production risk, then database change belongs in that conversation. Liquibase gives partners the ideal platform to build high-value services around a problem every complex enterprise has.”

Phil Robinson, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, Liquibase

Liquibase already works with a robust group of consulting, cloud, public sector, and technology partners. Under Robinson’s leadership, the company plans to expand partner coverage both geographically and into specific industry sectors, creating clear paths for partners to build solutions and deliver Liquibase Secure, Database Change Governance, AI-ready databases, secure CI/CD, audit-ready compliance, and enterprise modernization.

About Phil Robinson

Robinson brings more than two decades of channel, alliance, and enterprise open-source experience to Liquibase. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Channels at Digital.ai, where he helped redesign and relaunch the company’s channel program globally. Before that, he spent more than eight years at Atlassian, where he built and scaled global alliance programs with GSIs and Federal SIs, including Accenture, Deloitte, PwC, and Capgemini. His experience also includes leadership roles at Magento, Alfresco, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise across open source, cloud, systems integration, and enterprise software.

“Enterprises are under increasing pressure to modernize quickly without compromising governance or compliance (especially now, with continuous advancements in AI), yet the database layer remains a persistent bottleneck. Liquibase enables partners like Zivra to help organizations bring governance, automation, and auditability into the part of the SDLC that has historically been overlooked. Together, we’re empowering teams to accelerate delivery while maintaining the control and confidence required in today’s regulatory and security landscape.”

Arthur Alvarez, CRO at Zivra

Organizations interested in joining the Liquibase partner ecosystem can learn more at liquibase.com/partners.

About Liquibase

Liquibase empowers teams to deliver mission-critical applications, data products, and AI initiatives by automating and governing database change. It is the company behind Liquibase Community, a project with deep open-source roots that has been downloaded more than 100 million times and is trusted by thousands of teams worldwide.

Liquibase Secure, built on that proven community foundation, is the only enterprise platform that unifies DevOps, security, and compliance at the database layer, enabling organizations to deliver applications and data products with velocity, safety, and confidence. Trusted by the world’s most innovative and highly regulated enterprises, Liquibase Secure powers the last mile of application and data delivery.

Learn more at www.liquibase.com. Follow Liquibase on LinkedIn and X.