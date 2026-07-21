ClickHouse Announced as Principal Partner & Front of Shirt Sponsor of Fulham Football Club

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulham Football Club is proud to announce ClickHouse, a global technology company specialising in real-time analytics, data infrastructure and AI applications, as its newest Principal Partner and Front of Shirt Sponsor of the Men’s First Team.

This multi-year partnership will see ClickHouse take pride of place on the front of the Men’s First Team home, away and third kits. ClickHouse will also feature across Craven Cottage, the Club’s digital channels, matchday assets and a range of supporter-facing experiences throughout the partnership. The Fulham FC home kit will be released on Thursday 23rd July 2026, keep an eye on the Club’s Instagram for updates.

Our collaboration reflects Fulham’s continued focus on innovation, performance and delivering engaging experiences for supporters, both at Craven Cottage and across the Club’s digital platforms. ClickHouse will not only aid the Club in modernising its practices, together, we’ll seek to support our communities in learning about the future of technology and create opportunities to practically develop their competencies, across data and artificial intelligence.

ClickHouse is an open-source database built for speed. When you search something online and get an answer instantly, ClickHouse is likely working behind the scenes. Developers and companies worldwide including Meta, OpenAI, Sony, Tesla, and Visa use and contribute back to ClickHouse, making it a truly global open-source project. As AI becomes more prevalent, ClickHouse has emerged as the database of choice, because AI needs real-time context to give accurate results.

Jon Don-Carolis, Chief Revenue Officer at Fulham Football Club, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome ClickHouse as a Principal Partner and Front of Shirt Sponsor of the Men’s First Team. ClickHouse is an ambitious, fast-growing technology company and as Fulham continues to invest in its long-term future, both on and off the pitch, this partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation, progression and building meaningful connections with supporters around the world.”

Aaron Katz, CEO at ClickHouse, said:

“ClickHouse is thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Fulham Football Club. Both organisations have shared values of high performance, ambition, and excellence. Speed is essential for both: the split-second decisions on the pitch aren't that different from the millisecond decisions our database serves every moment for many of the most consequential companies in the world. That shared foundation is what drew us to this partnership. We're excited to back Fulham's ambitions in the Premier League, on the pitch and beyond.”

Fulham Football Club and ClickHouse will work together throughout the partnership to deliver activations that celebrate innovation, performance and the power of real-time insight, creating engaging experiences for supporters at Craven Cottage, across digital channels and within the wider Fulham community.

About ClickHouse

ClickHouse is a fast, open-source columnar database management system built for real-time data processing and analytics at scale. Engineered for high performance, ClickHouse Cloud delivers exceptional query speed and concurrency, making it ideal for applications that demand instant insight from massive volumes of data. As AI agents become increasingly embedded in software and are generating far more frequent and complex queries, ClickHouse brings a high-throughput, low-latency engine, purpose-built to meet this challenge. Trusted by leading companies like Meta, OpenAI, Sony, Tesla, and Visa, ClickHouse helps teams unlock insights and drive smarter decisions with a scalable, efficient, and modern data platform. For more information, visit clickhouse.com.

About Fulham Football Club:

Fulham Football Club was formed in 1879 as a local boys’ church side, Fulham St Andrew’s. The oldest of London’s first-class clubs, Fulham FC has a long and colourful history, spanning almost 150 years, and is rightly positioned as London’s Original Football Club with its home, Craven Cottage, having hosted matches since 1896 – 130 years ago.

The men’s team promotion to the Premier League was first achieved in 2001 and the team remained in England’s top division until 2013. Fulham FC reached the final of the inaugural Europa League in 2010, losing to Atletico Madrid 2-1 in extra-time. Recent successes for the men’s side have included promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship Play-Off Finals in 2018 & 2020. The Club also achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2022 by winning the Championship.

Fulham FC Chairman Shahid Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League, purchased the Club in 2013. The Chairman’s vision for the New Riverside Stand has secured the Club’s future at Craven Cottage and increased the capacity to over 28,000 with the stand offering a range of exceptional hospitality. Furthermore, the development of Fulham Pier has provided a world-class destination on the banks of the River Thames to be enjoyed all year round.

Men’s First Team:

Last season, Fulham FC’s men’s first team finished in 11th position in the Premier League and reached the quarter final of the League Cup. In 2026/27, the side will be led by Álvaro Arbeloa who was appointed Head Coach on 7 July 2026. The side’s first fixture of the new 2026/27 Premier League campaign is at home (Craven Cottage) against Chelsea on 24 August 2026.

Women’s First Team:

Fulham FC Women’s Team completed the 2025/26 campaign in Tier 4 of the FA Women’s National League Division One South-East as Champions and were undefeated throughout the campaign. This impressive achievement marked a full two seasons of an unbeaten league run. Head Coach, Steve Jaye and his side will be competing in Tier 3 FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division in 2026/27.