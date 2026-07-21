Teleflex Awarded National Central Venous Access Agreement with Premier, Inc.

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for central venous access products with Premier, Inc. Effective July 1, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for select Teleflex products, including short-term central venous catheters, arterial catheter products, and intraosseous vascular access solutions.

“As healthcare systems continue to focus on patient safety, standardization, and operational efficiency, we are proud to expand access to Teleflex’s vascular access portfolio through this agreement with Premier,” said Cris Gomide, Vice President and General Manager, Vascular & Emergency Medicine. “Our Arrow™ Brand of vascular access solutions are designed to support clinicians across the continuum of care, while helping healthcare organizations advance evidence-based practices, support workflow efficiency, and address risks associated with vascular access complications.”

Arrowg+ard Blue Plus™ Catheters from Teleflex feature broad-spectrum antimicrobial protection designed to help reduce the risk of catheter-related bloodstream infections.1-4 Through the agreement, Premier members will have access to a broad range of Teleflex products, including:

Arrowg+ard Blue Plus™ Central Venous Catheters

Arrow™ ErgoPack™ Complete Systems

Arrow™ Arterial Catheters and Catheterization Kits

Arrow™ EZ-IO™ Intraosseous Vascular Access System

Arrow™ Multi-Lumen Access Catheters (MAC)

Arrow™ Percutaneous Sheath Introducers (PSI)

For more than 40 years, Teleflex has advanced vascular access innovation through its Arrow™ Portfolio. Through this agreement, Premier members will have access to solutions designed to help healthcare systems:

Support evidence-based vascular access practices and guidelines 5-8

Standardize vascular access products across care settings

Maintain high standards of patient care

Support workflow efficiency

Address costs and risks associated with vascular access complications and infections2-4,9-10

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, QuikClot™, LMA™, Pilling™, Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

References:

Rosenthal VD, Yin R, Jin Z, et al. Multicenter, Multinational, Prospective Cohort Study of the Impact of Chlorhexidine Impregnated vs. Plain Central Lines on Central Line-associated Bloodstream Infections. Am J Infect Control. 2025;53(8):862-868. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajic.2025.03.002. The Rosenthal et al. study is referenced for only the pre-specified CVC subgroup analysis, which excludes PICCs. Lorente L, Lecuona M, Jiménez A, et al. Chlorhexidine-silver sulfadiazine-impregnated venous catheters save costs. Am J Infect Control. 2014;42(3):321-324. doi:10.1016/j.ajic.2013.09.022 Lorente L, Lecuona M, Jiménez A, et al. Cost/benefit analysis of chlorhexidine-silver sulfadiazine-impregnated venous catheters for femoral access. Am J Infect Control. 2014;42(10):1130-1132.doi:10.1016/j.ajic.2014.06.027 Lorente L, Lecuona M, Jiménez A, et al. Chlorhexidine-silver sulfadiazine-impregnated venous catheters are efficient even at subclavian sites without tracheostomy. Am J Infect Control. 2016;44(12):1526-1529. doi:10.1016/j.ajic.2016.04.236 O’Grady NP, Alexander M, Burns LA, et al. Guidelines for the Prevention of Intravascular Catheter-Related Infections, 2011 (Revised 2017). 2. Atlanta, GA: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; 2017. Buetti, N., Marschall, J., Drees, M, et al. Strategies to prevent central line-associated bloodstream infections in acute-care hospitals: 2022 Update. Infect Control Hosp Epidemiol. 2022:1-17. doi:10.1017/ice.2022.87. Nickel B, Gorski LA, Kleidon TM, et al. Infusion therapy standards of practice. J InfusNurs. 2024;47(suppl1):S1-S285. doi:10.1097/NAN.0000000000000532. Occupational Safety & Health Administration Regulations (Standards – 29 CFR). Part 1910.1030: Bloodborne pathogens. Occupational Safety & Health Administration Web site. Accessed on February 12, 2020. https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/regulations/standardnumber/1910/1910.1030. Rupp ME, Lisco SJ, Lipsett PA, et al. Effect of a Second-Generation Venous Catheter Impregnated with Chlorhexidine and Silver Sulfadiazine of Central Catheter-Related Infections. Ann Intern Medicine. 2005;143(8):570-580. doi:10.7326/0003-4819-143-8-200510180-00007. Sponsored by Arrow (Teleflex). Abouleish, YZ, Oldfield EC, Marik PE. Comparison of central-line–associated bloodstream infections between central venous catheters lined by combined chlorhexidine and silver sulfadiazine versus silver ionotrophes alone: A before–after–before retrospective study. Infect Control Hosp Epidemiol. 2021;42(2):225-227. doi:10.1017/ice.2020.423

Rx Only. CAUTION: Federal (USA) law restricts these devices to sale or use by or on the order of a physician.

Arrowg+ard Blue Plus™ Catheters are contraindicated for patients with known hypersensitivity to chlorhexidine and silver sulfadiazine and/or sulfa drugs.

The Arrow™ EZ-IO™ Needle Sets are single use only. Failure to comply with this warning may result in serious medical consequences (e.g., life-threatening infection) and reduced performance (e.g., blunted needles). The Arrow™ EZ-IO™ System is indicated for intraosseous access anytime in which vascular access is difficult to obtain in emergent, urgent or medically necessary cases for up to 24 hours. For patients ≥ 12 years old, the device may be extended for up to 48 hours when alternate intravenous access is not available or reliably established. The Arrow™ EZ-IO™ Intraosseous Access Procedure Tray is indicated for intraosseous access anytime in which vascular access is difficult to obtain in emergent, urgent or medically necessary cases for up to 24 hours. For patients ≥ 12 years old, the device may be extended for up to 48 hours when alternate intravenous access is not available or reliably established. The Arrow™ EZ-IO™ System is contraindicated for: fracture in target bone; previous, significant orthopedic procedure at the site, prosthetic limb or joint; IO access (or attempted IO access) in targeted bone within past 48 hours; infection at the area of insertion; excessive tissue (severe obesity) and/or absence of adequate anatomical landmarks.

Information in this material is not a substitute for the product Instructions for Use. Refer to the package insert provided with the product for complete warnings, indications, contraindications, precautions, potential complications, and instructions for use.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Arrowg+ard Blue Plus, Barrigel, Deknatel, ErgoPack, EZ-IO, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rüsch, UroLift and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Not all products may be available in all countries. Please contact your local representative.

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