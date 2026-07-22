MAS and SPARC Announce Strategic Realignment to Accelerate Growth in Home and Community-Based Services

MANCHESTER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAS and SPARC announced a strategic realignment of its organization, following the divestiture of MAS Medical Staffing, to concentrate its resources and energy on its home and community-based support businesses: MAS Home Care, MAS Community Health, and SPARC.

"This decision reflects our ongoing commitment to behavioral health and home care," said Will Stacy, CEO of MAS and SPARC. "Separating from staffing allows us to amplify the focus and investment behind these businesses. SPARC and MAS Community Health share a mission and a client base. Bringing them closer together only strengthens the impact we can have. We're building something more focused, more connected, and better equipped to grow."

MAS Home Care, MAS Community Health, and SPARC will continue moving forward with the same commitment to quality care and service that has defined each organization, now with a sharper focus and greater clarity of purpose as they continue to grow their presence in home care and behavioral health services.

MAS and SPARC remain committed to being a leader in delivering meaningful, high-quality care to the individuals and communities it serves. The company is inspired by what this next chapter holds.

About MAS and SPARC: MAS Home Care, MAS Community Health, and SPARC joined forces to create a home and community-based services organization committed to delivering meaningful, high-quality care to the individuals and communities it serves. Operating together, the combined organizations provide a comprehensive range of home care, behavioral health, and community support services across multiple states. Guided by a shared mission and a consistent standard of care, MAS and SPARC remain dedicated to keeping people connected to the services they need in their homes, their schools, and their communities.