Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design for Petrochemical Facility in the Kingdom of Bahrain

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has been selected by Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC) to execute the front-end engineering and design for a new aromatics facility located in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The project will expand GPIC’s existing complex, which currently produces ammonia, urea and methanol.

“This award reflects GPIC’s confidence in Fluor’s ability to deliver complex petrochemical projects with technical excellence and predictable outcomes.” Share

“This award reflects GPIC’s confidence in Fluor’s ability to deliver complex petrochemical projects with technical excellence and predictable outcomes,” said Pierre Bechelany, Fluor’s Business Group President of Energy Solutions. “We look forward to supporting GPIC as it advances this important investment for the Kingdom of Bahrain’s industrial future.”

The new facility will utilize commercially proven process technologies to produce approximately 1.2 million metric tons of paraxylene and 0.5 million metric tons of benzene annually. Paraxylene and benzene are critical building blocks for plastics, polyester fibers and packaging materials, supporting global demand for high‑performance consumer and industrial products.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s nearly 23,500 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2025 and is ranked 292 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

#EnergySolutions