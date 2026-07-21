OpenWorld and Blockchain.com Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Asset Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenWorld Ltd. (“OpenWorld”), a blockchain infrastructure company advancing real-world asset (RWA) tokenization across global markets, and Blockchain.com, a global leader in cryptocurrency services for retail and institutional clients, with over 95 million wallet users worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership under which Blockchain.com will support OpenWorld across RWA initiatives, institutional market access, trading, and treasury management. Additionally, as part of the agreement, Blockchain.com has made a strategic investment in OpenWorld.

The multi-year partnership is designed to embed institutional-grade trading, liquidity, and distribution infrastructure into OpenWorld’s platform as the firm expands its RWA tokenization, treasury, and advisory activities across global markets. By integrating Blockchain.com’s execution and balance sheet capabilities into both proprietary initiatives and third-party client engagements, the partnership is intended to enable OpenWorld to deliver more seamless end-to-end support across the lifecycle of digital asset issuance, treasury management, and secondary market operations.

“We’ve made a deliberate decision to build OpenWorld’s infrastructure layer alongside best-in-class institutional counterparties,” said Matthew Shaw, CEO and co-founder of OpenWorld. “Blockchain.com brings the execution depth, product breadth, and regulatory infrastructure that our clients and pipeline demand.”

“Partnering with OpenWorld is a natural step forward for our institutional business,” said Al Turnbull, Managing Director, Institutional Client Services at Blockchain.com. “OpenWorld has built a powerful foundation for token launches and real-world asset tokenization. By connecting our networks, we are delivering a seamless, secure pipeline for institutions looking to launch tokens and manage digital assets at scale.”

The partnership comes at an inflection point for real-world asset tokenization, as institutional and high-net-worth investors increasingly seek onchain exposure to traditional asset classes and RWAs have emerged as the next major wave of digital asset adoption. By enabling fractional ownership, improving price discovery, and facilitating near-continuous settlement, tokenization unlocks access to historically illiquid asset classes — creating more efficient and inclusive capital markets for institutional and individual participants alike.

Together, OpenWorld and Blockchain.com intend to develop joint go-to market initiatives, shared origination efforts, and coordinated client outreach designed to advance the broader adoption of tokenized real-world assets across global institutional and private markets.

About OpenWorld

OpenWorld is a technology-powered digital assets and blockchain innovation company operating at the intersection of institutional capital markets, enterprise blockchain infrastructure, and RWA tokenization. Its mission is to enable the creation and deployment of next generation financial products powered by blockchain technology. OpenWorld has been a strategic partner for numerous high-stakes launches by high-value ecosystem projects. OpenWorld’s capabilities enable enterprises, public companies, and sovereign-related entities to structure, launch and scale digital asset networks and tokenized offerings. OpenWorld leverages its long-standing relationships within the digital asset community to drive client engagement, including connections with centralized and decentralized exchanges, legal advisors, market makers, and marketing partners. To learn more, visit https://www.openworld.dev.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The global leader in crypto services helping millions across the globe access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 95 million wallets and over 43 million verified users, and has facilitated over $1.1 trillion in crypto transactions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” and other words of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and timing of the strategic partnership between OpenWorld and Blockchain.com, the strategic investment in OpenWorld, the parties’ plans to develop joint go-to-market, origination, and client-outreach initiatives, the development of OpenWorld’s platform, and the anticipated growth and adoption of tokenized real-world assets. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, neither OpenWorld nor Blockchain.com undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.