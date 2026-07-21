Cincinnati Reds Select Flexor to Hit a Home Run by Turning Unstructured Data Into AI Context on Databricks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flexor, the unstructured AI context company, today announced that the Cincinnati Reds have selected the Flexor AI Context Engine, ACE, to transform how their organization captures, understands, and acts on unstructured data across departments. Use cases span post-game attendee survey analysis, contract reviews, prospecting and additional high-impact initiatives on the baseball side that remain confidential.

Originating from one of baseball's most storied franchises, which was formed in 1869 as the first all-professional team in history, the Cincinnati Reds have won five World Series titles and produced some of the game's greatest players. Today, as competition intensifies both on and off the field, the organization is investing in AI as a strategic differentiator across the business.

The challenge was that the critical institutional knowledge AI needs to succeed, lives in unstructured data spread across systems: notes, surveys, contracts, CRM notes and internal documents. There was no way to query, compare, combine and feed this knowledge reliably to AI systems. The organization needed a way to transform this data into AI-ready intelligence at scale and make it usable across every team and workflow.

The Reds selected Flexor’s AI Context Engine, ACE, to unify, contextualize and make all of their unstructured data AI-ready on top of their data and AI platform of choice: Databricks. The Reds use Databricks Lakeflow Jobs to automatically process massive amounts of player and game data in near real time, turning what used to take hours of manual work into just minutes so coaches and players get faster, game-changing insights. Flexor’s ACE pre-processes and contextualizes the data once, making it reusable across the organization, in a consistent, reliable and cost-efficient way.

Central to the technology is Flexor's Domain Intelligence Hub, which lets the Reds define and encode baseball-specific terminology as context for AI. Terms that the organization uses every day - like "slurvy," a hybrid breaking ball between a slider and curveball characterized by its sweeping movement and less sharp break - can now be consistently identified and understood by AI agents. They become part of a shared knowledge layer that every agent and analyst in the organization can understand consistently.

"Flexor turns unstructured data into AI-ready context we can deploy for endless use cases. We're now working on AI initiatives the sports industry has never attempted before, turning our unstructured data into a real competitive advantage," said Mickey Mentzer, Senior Director of Baseball Systems at the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds are rolling out AI-powered workflows across the business: the fan experience team processes post-game surveys at scale, the contracts team streamlines complex contract reviews, and the sales team identifies and prioritizes prospects faster and more accurately. While the most impactful baseball-side use cases remain confidential, this AI transformation process reflects the Reds' commitment to making AI a core part of how they operate.

"The Reds are a model for how forward-thinking organizations can use AI to unlock value that has always existed in their data," said Or Zabludowski, Co-founder and CEO of Flexor. "Every industry has its version of this tribal knowledge: rich, expert know-how that lives in unstructured form and never reaches the people and systems that need it most. What the Reds are building is not just a sports story. It's a blueprint for how any enterprise can turn its deepest domain knowledge into a true competitive moat."

"The Reds have shown what's possible with real-time data on Databricks, using Lakeflow Jobs to turn hours of manual work into minutes for coaches and players,” said Neil Scott, Head of Sports GTM at Databricks. “With Flexor unifying unstructured data on top of Databricks, they're extending that same speed and rigor to every corner of the organization. It's a great example of what happens when a team treats all of its data, structured and unstructured, as a competitive advantage."

The Reds join a growing list of enterprises across financial services, telecommunications, technology and other verticals using Flexor to move beyond AI pilots and into trusted, contextualized AI deployments in production.

About Flexor

Flexor is the unstructured AI context company. Flexor's AI Context Engine, ACE, turns enterprise emails, calls, documents, notes and more into AI-ready knowledge. ACE makes agents and applications trustworthy in production, by giving them the business context they need to operate accurately and consistently in live environments. Backed by Dell Technologies Capital, TLV Partners and Maple Capital, Flexor integrates natively with leading data platforms and serves enterprises seeking to move beyond AI pilots to trusted AI deployments in production. Learn more at flexor.ai.