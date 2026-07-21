Essential Utilities Expands Sure Splash Program, Promotes Safety Around Water with Nonprofit Partners

BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) is making a splash when it comes to safety in and around water this summer. Today, the company announced it invested $118,500 in 13 community-based water safety programs. These donations, funded through the company’s Essential Foundation and its expanded Sure Splash initiative, play a critical role in ensuring families enjoy water resources safely this summer.

An unfortunate reality, drowning is one of the leading preventable causes of death for children in the United States, according to the USA Swimming Foundation. To help combat this issue, Essential launched its Sure Splash initiative in 2024 to increase access to life-saving swim lessons and water safety programs.

In the first two years, the Sure Splash program helped more than 34,000 children and adults gain life-saving swimming skills and water safety knowledge. Our partners provided swim lessons to 22,500 children and teenagers and nearly 1,500 adults, delivered water safety education to an additional 10,000 participants, and supported the training of nearly 450 lifeguards.

“The importance of safety in and around water can’t be understated, especially in the summer months when more and more people are seeking relief from the heat,” said Essential Utilities Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin. “We are honored to help fund these critical programs to ensure children, teenagers and adults in our communities can stay safe this summer and carry these life-saving skills with them the rest of their lives.”

This year, Sure Splash expanded to include seven new organizations including, for the first time, groups based in Illinois, North Carolina and Virginia.

“Aqua Virginia’s donation through their Sure Splash program is a great benefit to our YMCA, our members, and the broader Powhatan community,” said Christy Cifers, Executive Director of Advancement for the YMCA of Greater Richmond. “From swim lessons that teach life-saving water safety skills to programs that support health and well-being for all ages, we are grateful for Aqua Virginia’s commitment to future of Powhatan and for enhancing the quality of life for everyone who calls this community home."

This year also marks our first partnership with Sunrise Day Camp of Greater Philadelphia which aims to bring back the joys of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings.

“There's something special about seeing a camper's face light up when they jump into the pool, learn a new skill, or realize they can do something they were nervous to try,” said Lisa Tobin, Senior Director for Standards and Strategic Engagement for Sunrise Association. “For children with cancer and their siblings, camp is a place where they can simply be kids, and swimming is often one of the highlights of their summer. Thanks to Aqua's support, we're able to provide a safe and welcoming environment where campers can build confidence, have fun, and create memories that will stay with them long after camp ends. We’re deeply grateful for their partnership and commitment to the children and families we serve.”

Sure Splash also continued its support of American Red Cross training services across Aqua’s 8-state service territory.

“Programs that teach life-saving skills like CPR and water safety help build stronger, safer and more resilient communities,” said Jennifer Graham, CEO, American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania Region. “Every person trained in CPR has the potential to save a life in a critical moment, while learning how to swim builds confidence and a culture of water competency that can impact families for generations. We are grateful for Aqua’s continued support, which will help ensure children, adults and families can access these programs and develop lifesaving skills.”

You can see the full list of partners below:

Pennsylvania:

Illinois:

New Jersey:

North Carolina:

Virginia:

All Aqua Service States:

Since the Sure Splash program launched in 2024, the Essential Foundation has invested more than $245,000 to fund these important programs.

To learn more about how Essential Utilities supports the communities it serves go to https://www.essential.co/essential-foundation.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) delivers safe, reliable services that improve quality of life for individuals, families and entire communities. With a focus on water, wastewater and natural gas, Essential is committed to sustainable growth, operational excellence, a superior customer experience and premier employer status. We are advocates for the communities we serve, donating more than $4 million from the Essential Foundation each year, and are dedicated stewards of natural lands, protecting thousands of acres of forests and other habitats throughout our footprint.

Operating as the Aqua and Peoples brands, Essential serves approximately 5.5 million people across 9 states. Essential is one of the most significant publicly traded water, wastewater service and natural gas providers in the U.S. Learn more at www.essential.co.