BostonGene and Kyoto University Establish Strategic Partnership to Advance Biomarker Discovery for Combination Immunotherapy

TOKYO & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, the developer of the leading AI model for tumor and immune biology, today announced a strategic research partnership with Kyoto University, a research institution known for its groundbreaking advancements in medicine and science. The partnership supports a multicenter, Phase II clinical trial led by Dr. Manabu Muto of Kyoto University, evaluating the safety and efficacy of a combined therapeutic approach using immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) and photodynamic therapy (PDT) for patients facing advanced gastrointestinal cancers. The study is being conducted as an investigator-initiated trial with financial support from Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

Applying BostonGene’s AI-driven molecular and immune system profiling capabilities allows us to better characterize the tumor microenvironment and identify the biological features associated with durable clinical benefit. Share

"By combining PDT with ICIs, our goal is to enhance anti-tumor responses in patients where current treatment options remain limited,” said Dr. Manabu Muto, Professor at Kyoto University. “Applying BostonGene’s AI-driven molecular and immune system profiling capabilities allows us to better characterize the tumor microenvironment and identify the biological features associated with durable clinical benefit. Ultimately, this work will help us support more precise and personalized therapeutic strategies for patients with advanced cancers."

BostonGene will apply its multimodal AI analytics platform to integrate genomic, transcriptomic, immune, and clinical data generated through the study, identifying molecular signatures and immune-response patterns associated with therapeutic response and resistance to establish a biologically grounded framework for future patient stratification and combination therapy development.

“Integrating advanced AI-driven multiomics analysis into clinical development is essential for accelerating and de-risking next-generation oncology therapeutics,” said Yukimasa Shiotsu, PhD, President of BostonGene Japan. “This partnership allows us to better understand the biological mechanisms underlying response to ICI and PDT combination therapy and identify the patient populations most likely to benefit from these approaches.”

Insights generated through this study are expected to support future clinical trial design decisions, biomarker-driven patient selection strategies, and broader for development efforts involving combination immunotherapy approaches.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene powers an AI model of tumor and immune biology to deliver disease-level insights and enable precision decision-making across oncology and immune-mediated diseases, spanning drug development and clinical care. By integrating multimodal data, including genomic, transcriptomic, immune, and clinical signals, BostonGene generates biologically grounded intelligence to optimize patient selection, trial design, and therapeutic strategy. This creates a scalable AI decision layer that improves development outcomes and clinical management. BostonGene partners with leading biopharmaceutical organizations and academic institutions to accelerate the delivery of precision therapies while continuously expanding its capabilities across new diseases and complex biological systems. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

About BostonGene Japan

BostonGene Japan Inc., a Tokyo-based joint venture formed by BostonGene, NEC Corporation and Japan Industrial Partners aims to advance personalized medicine and dramatically improve patient outcomes. The company leverages BostonGene’s AI-powered multiomics platform to accelerate drug development and personalize cancer therapies for each patient.

About Kyoto University

Kyoto University states its mission to sustain and develop its historical commitment to academic freedom and to pursue harmonious coexistence within the human and ecological community on this planet. For more information, visit https://www.kyoto-u.ac.jp/en/about/profile/ideals