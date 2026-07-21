Accruent Announces Strategic Partnership with PowerX to Strengthen Telecom Infrastructure Energy Management and Performance

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accruent, a leading provider of solutions to unify the built environment and an operating company of Fortive (NYSE: FTV), today announced a new strategic partnership with PowerX, a telecom infrastructure intelligence company helping operators monitor and manage energy and tower performance across distributed site portfolios.

Through the partnership, Accruent and PowerX will connect PowerX’s AI-driven energy intelligence and data science capabilities with Accruent Siterra’s site, asset and workflow management platform. Siterra serves as the operational system of record for telecom infrastructure portfolios, while PowerX continuously analyzes real-world site data – including energy consumption, asset behavior and performance anomalies – to identify inefficiencies and potential risks. Together, the integrated solution will help tower companies turn AI-powered insights into prioritized workflows, enabling teams to improve asset performance and site uptime, reduce energy and maintenance costs, optimize revenue and maintain a more accurate operational and financial view of their portfolios.

Energy is also one of the largest and most variable operating expenses for telecom infrastructure operators, particularly in emerging markets and remote locations where sites may rely on diesel generators or face inconsistent grid availability. According to GSMA, energy costs can represent as much as 40% of overall network operating expenses for a typical tower site in Africa, underscoring the need for tower companies to better monitor consumption, identify inefficiencies and take action before energy waste becomes a larger financial and operational burden.

Organizations often rely on system records to manage sites, assets, projects, leases and billing. But sites are constantly changing: equipment is added, removed or degraded; energy usage and capacity shifts and asset performance evolves over time. When those changes are not reflected in the system, teams risk making decisions based on outdated data — creating gaps between what exists on-site, what is being managed operationally and what is being billed financially.

“Telecom infrastructure teams need confidence that the data in their systems reflects what is actually happening in the field,” said Gilles Mepossi Noutcha, Vice President and General Manager at Accruent. “By partnering with PowerX, Accruent is combining Siterra’s system-of-record and workflow capabilities with AI-driven energy and asset intelligence that can continuously identify inefficiencies, anomalies and opportunities for improvement. This gives TowerCos a more proactive way to optimize site performance, control energy costs and act on emerging issues before they become larger operational or financial problems.”

PowerX captures real-time data from telecom sites and applies advanced data science to analyze energy usage and asset behavior, identify anomalies and diagnose root cause. That information can then be compared against the sites, assets and project assumptions managed in Siterra. When something does not align — such as an asset mismatch, unexpected energy consumption or abnormal asset behavior — it can be flagged and converted into a Siterra task or workflow so teams can investigate, correct records and take action.

The partnership is designed for tower companies managing complex, distributed telecom portfolios globally. It may be particularly valuable for operators in emerging markets or remote areas of mature markets, where high energy exposure, variable grid conditions and limited on-site resources can create significant operational complexity. With real-time visibility and AI-driven prioritization, teams can identify inefficiencies sooner, reduce unnecessary site visits and improve operational resilience.

“PowerX was built to give telecom infrastructure companies a clearer, more accurate view of what is happening across their sites,” said Andrew Schafer, CEO of PowerX. “Partnering with Accruent allows us to connect that real-world intelligence directly into the workflows TowerCos already use to manage projects, sites, assets and operations. Together, we can help customers catch inefficiencies and discrepancies earlier, reduce manual analysis and reconciliation and make faster, better-informed decisions across their portfolios.”

PowerX is purpose-built for telecom infrastructure, managing large, distributed tower estates globally. Its AI-enabled platform applies advanced data science to help operators monitor energy-related assets, identify inefficiencies and prioritize actions at scale. By integrating these insights with Siterra, Accruent and PowerX will help TowerCos and other telco infrastructure operators to improve asset data integrity, reduce unnecessary energy consumption, support revenue assurance and billing review and shorten the time between detecting an issue and resolving it.

The partnership is designed for tower companies managing complex, distributed telecom portfolios globally. It may be particularly valuable for operators with remote sites, variable grid conditions, high energy exposure or limited on-site resources, where real-time visibility and AI-driven prioritization can help teams identify inefficiencies sooner, reduce unnecessary site visits and improve operational resilience.

To learn more about Accruent and its telecom infrastructure management solutions, visit accruent.com.

ABOUT ACCRUENT

Accruent is a leading provider of solutions for unifying the built environment — spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform how they manage their facilities and assets. With U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves over 5,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 100 countries worldwide.

ABOUT POWERX

PowerX Technology, a Software-as-a-Service company, provides the leading data intelligence platform for managing and optimizing energy related assets at scale. The platform’s advanced data science tools and workflows, integrated with enterprise business processes, deliver efficiency, resilience and sustainability for energy related assets and operations in multi-site environments. In telecommunications, for example, the PowerX solution has achieved 30%+ reductions in energy, maintenance OpEx and CO2 emissions as well as CapEx optimization and revenue assurance.

PowerX is a highly scalable, hardware agnostic platform that is quick and easy to deploy. The solution leverages AI to automate improvements and processes at scale. It helps operational teams identify inefficiencies, prioritize responses and manage to resolution. The result is enterprise-wide real-time visibility, automated granular insights and prioritized actions, with increased workforce productivity, reduced cost and site-level efficiencies.