Adara Technologies and Aurora Networks Partner to Deliver Hosted & Managed DAA/PON Platform for Multi-Gigabit Broadband

RICHARDSON, Texas & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurora Networks, a Vistance Networks (NASDAQ: VISN) business, and Adara Technologies Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to deliver hosted and managed Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) and Passive Optical Networking (PON) platforms designed to accelerate deployment of next-generation multi-gigabit broadband services. The Aurora Networks portfolio of DAA and PON solutions is also now accessible through Adara Technologies.

Adara Technologies partners with service providers to modernize their networks and monetize next-generation broadband and related video services. Their cloud-native platform accelerates network modernization by enabling operators to extend the value of existing HFC (DOCSIS) investments and hasten deployment of next-generation fiber services through a unified operational platform. By leveraging existing infrastructure across multiple access technologies, operators can reduce operational complexity, maximize the value of existing investments, and avoid stranded assets and service disruption while migrating to a DAA and/or PON deployments.

Aurora Networks is a global provider of access network solutions with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio that supports service providers with leading-edge HFC, PON and broadband network products. Under the partnership, Aurora Networks contributes its expertise in broadband access solutions, while Adara delivers its cloud-native hosted management platform and managed services capabilities. Adara is also an approved supplier to the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), supporting independent broadband providers across North America. Together, the companies provide a unified, access technology-agnostic platform that supports both stand-alone fiber PON deployments and hybrid fiber-coax (HFC) distributed access architectures.

"Service providers are under increasing pressure to deliver multi-gigabit broadband while maximizing the value of existing HFC investments and preparing for long-term fiber expansion," said Alesio Cicchelli, vice president and chief revenue officer of Adara Technologies. “Our partnership with Aurora Networks combines their industry-leading access technologies with Adara’s hosted management platform and more than 20 years of managed services and bandwidth reclamation experience, enabling operators to modernize their networks with greater flexibility, lower operating costs and reduced investment risk while creating new revenue opportunities and improving return on investment.”

"This collaboration provides operators with a practical path to next-generation broadband services," said Craig Coogan, CTO and vice president, product & strategy, Aurora Networks. "By combining Aurora Networks’ robust portfolio of cable and fiber access network technologies, including both software and hardware solutions, with Adara's cloud-native hosted management capabilities, we are enabling scalable, resilient and cost-effective migration to next-generation multi-gigabit broadband architectures for service providers of every size."

Key capabilities of the Adara platform include:

Vendor-agnostic, cost-effective migration from DOCSIS 3.0 through 50G PON.

Leverage existing infrastructure across technologies to minimize stranded capital investment.

Cloud-based self-service auto-provisioning for hospitality, multi-dwelling and temporary service environments that reduce operating costs, increase revenue opportunities and accelerate return on investment.

Cost-efficient geo-distributed and geo-redundant architecture for enhanced service resiliency.

Subscriber-centric, rather than device-centric, service management with real-time usage analytics for targeted upsell opportunities and promotional speed trials.

The Aurora Networks’ portfolio, now available through Adara, includes a suite of comprehensive, open and interoperable broadband access solutions spanning both cable and fiber networks, including:

Virtualized access platforms including vCCAP Evo™ for DOCSIS networks (leveraging over 25 years’ proven experience with CMTS software development and deployment) and vBNG Evo™ for unified subscriber management across multiple access technologies.

Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solutions, including fiber nodes, Remote PHY Devices (RPDs), and Remote MACPHY Devices (RMDs) supporting DOCSIS 3.0, 3.1, and Unified DOCSIS 4.0 deployments.

Next-generation PON platforms featuring a comprehensive family of PON Evo™ OLTs (Chassis & Node form factors) with support for 50G PON coexistence and seamless continued evolution.

Comprehensive management and control software delivering provisioning, monitoring, automation and lifecycle management across cable and fiber broadband networks.

The Hosted & Managed DAA/PON Platform will be showcased at NCTC's and ACAC's The Independent Show, July 26–29, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

Vistance Networks, Aurora Networks and their logos are trademarks of Vistance Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. For additional trademark information see https://www.vistancenetworks.com/trademarks. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Adara Technologies Inc.

Adara Technologies Inc. delivers game-changing solutions that empower TV and Internet Service Providers to transform and grow their Broadband and Video businesses. Its Hosted & Managed DAA/PON platform extends its flagship Bandwidth Reclamation capabilities to support multi-gigabit growth over both HFC and fiber access networks through a unified platform. Its myCatapulTVe® IP Video platform super-bundles live TV, DVR, on-demand, and streaming services—including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube—into a single branded subscriber experience while providing operators with in-app advertising capabilities to drive engagement and revenue across broadband, mobile and video services.

About Vistance Networks

Vistance Networks (NASDAQ: VISN) shapes the future of communications technology, pushing past what is possible. We deliver solutions that bring reliability and performance to a world always in motion. Our global team of innovators and employees are trusted advisors who listen to customers first, then deliver value. Discover more at www.vistancenetworks.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.