Mid Atlantic Federal Credit Union Selects Identifi to Drive Digital Transformation with AI-Powered Document Management

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Identifi, a leading provider of enterprise content management (ECM), intelligent workflow automation, and AI-powered document solutions for financial institutions, today announced that Mid Atlantic Federal Credit Union has selected Identifi as its enterprise document management and workflow platform.

Expanding Identifi's Corelation Keystone Community

The selection reinforces Identifi's continued momentum in the credit union industry and further expands its customer base of financial institutions that use the Corelation Keystone core banking platform. As another Corelation credit union joins the Identifi family, the partnership reflects increasing demand for document management and workflow solutions purpose-built for that integration.

Why Mid Atlantic Selected Identifi

Mid Atlantic Federal Credit Union selected Identifi to modernize document management and automate business processes across the institution. The platform provides a scalable foundation designed to support future innovation through artificial intelligence.

"Financial institutions are no longer looking for document repositories—they're looking for intelligent platforms that help employees work smarter," said Kaushal Pandya, Chief Executive Officer of Identifi.

"Identifi has been at the forefront of bringing practical artificial intelligence to enterprise content management, enabling organizations to automate document classification, intelligently extract metadata, accelerate information retrieval, and reduce manual processes. We're excited to partner with Mid Atlantic Federal Credit Union as they continue their digital transformation journey."

AI-Driven Content Management at Identifi

As one of the industry's early innovators in applying artificial intelligence to enterprise content management, Identifi continues to invest in technologies focused on how financial institutions capture, organize, and retrieve information, not only how they store it.

For credit unions, that investment translates to reduced manual document handling and compliance tracking, allowing staff to focus more directly on member interactions.

What the Platform Delivers

The Identifi platform helps financial institutions:

Securely centralize enterprise documents and records.

Automate business workflows and approvals.

Use AI to automatically classify documents and extract metadata.

Accelerate document retrieval through intelligent search.

Improve regulatory compliance and audit readiness.

Integrate directly with core banking and line-of-business systems, including Corelation Keystone.

Scale future AI initiatives without replacing existing infrastructure.

"Adding another Corelation credit union to the Identifi community reflects the confidence financial institutions have in our platform and our people," said Shane Asbel, Vice President of Sales at Identifi.

"Our deep understanding of the Corelation ecosystem, combined with our investment in AI and workflow automation, allows us to deliver solutions that produce measurable operational improvements from day one. We're honored that Mid Atlantic Federal Credit Union selected Identifi and look forward to a long-term partnership."

Implementation is scheduled to begin immediately, with both organizations working together to deliver a smooth deployment and adoption across the credit union.

About Mid Atlantic Federal Credit Union

Mid Atlantic Federal Credit Union is committed to providing exceptional financial services, personalized member experiences, and innovative technology that supports its mission of helping members achieve lasting financial success.

Learn more at https://www.mafcu.org/.

About Identifi

Based in Safety Harbor, Florida, Identifi was founded in 1988 and has grown into a market leader in process automation for financial institutions. For more than 35 years, the company has helped banks and credit unions manage document lifecycles and digitize operational processes in highly regulated environments.

Identifi's platform manages the full document lifecycle with automated workflows, version control, and compliance-driven retention, while digitizing operational processes beyond document storage. The platform connects to the core systems financial institutions already use, supporting workflows tied to real servicing needs, including onboarding, lien releases, audit preparation, retention tracking, and approvals.

Learn more at https://identifi.net/.