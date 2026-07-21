Modeshift Partners with rabbittransit to Deliver Unified, Modern Fare Collection System

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modeshift, a provider of integrated transit technology, and rabbittransit, which operates under the Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority (SRTA), today launched rabbitPAY, a new account-based fare collection platform designed to make paying for mobility services easier, more flexible and more affordable for riders across several Pennsylvania counties.

"rabbittransit is building one of the most modern and flexible fare collection systems in the state." – Miroslav Katsarov, CEO of Modeshift. Share

The rabbitPAY platform introduces mobile ticketing, reloadable smart cards, automatic fare capping and real-time account management tools for riders using Capital Region, Gettysburg, Shippensburg and York fixed-route services, as well as rabbitEXPRESS, Capital Region Commuter Routes and Stop Hopper services.

With automatic fare capping capabilities available on fixed urban and fixed rural services, riders can simply pay as they go. Once they reach the cost of a monthly pass, additional rides during that month are free, ensuring riders automatically receive the best available fare without needing to purchase a pass upfront. This makes transit more affordable and accessible for the many people who rely on rabbittransit to reach essential destinations.

"rabbitPAY represents a major step forward in providing a more convenient and modern transit experience for our riders," said Richard Farr, Executive Director of rabbittransit. "rabbitPAY makes paying for transit as easy as tapping a phone or smart card while ensuring riders automatically receive the best fare available. Our goal is to remove barriers and make public transportation even more convenient, accessible and user-friendly for the communities we serve."

Key Features of rabbittransit’s New Fare Collection System:

Mobile App: Riders can download the rabbitPAY app for Apple or Android devices to purchase fares, manage their accounts and validate tickets using QR codes directly from their smartphones. iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/rabbittransit-pay/id6737481601 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.modeshift.srta

Riders can download the rabbitPAY app for Apple or Android devices to purchase fares, manage their accounts and validate tickets using QR codes directly from their smartphones. rabbitPAY Account: Riders can create personal profiles to manage travel, view past purchases, buy passes and add funds to smart cards or digital wallets.

Riders can create personal profiles to manage travel, view past purchases, buy passes and add funds to smart cards or digital wallets. Web Portal: Riders can also purchase fares, manage their accounts and add funds through an online web portal. Visit https://pay.rabbittransit.org/

Riders can also purchase fares, manage their accounts and add funds through an online web portal. Fare Capping: Riders automatically receive the best available fare. Once they reach the cost of a monthly pass, additional rides during that calendar month are free.

Riders automatically receive the best available fare. Once they reach the cost of a monthly pass, additional rides during that calendar month are free. Smart Cards : A reloadable card option for those without mobile devices, which can be reloaded in person or online.

: A reloadable card option for those without mobile devices, which can be reloaded in person or online. Data-Driven Planning: The digital platform generates real-time usage insights to help rabbittransit optimize service, improve operations and support future planning.

As the rollout continues, rabbittransit will become the first transit agency to deploy Modeshift's new validating fareboxes while continuing to expand the rabbitPAY platform with ticket vending machines and, at a later stage, open payment. Together, these enhancements will unify cash payments, contactless bank cards, mobile wallets, mobile ticketing, smart cards and account-based payments within Modeshift's integrated 360-degree fare collection platform.

"rabbittransit is building one of the most modern and flexible fare collection systems in the state," said Miroslav Katsarov, CEO of Modeshift. "By bringing together digital payment options, farecapping, and soon, our validating fareboxes through a single integrated platform, rabbittransit is creating a more seamless rider experience today while laying the foundation for future regional fare integration across Pennsylvania."

Modeshift's account-based platform also supports interoperability between transit agencies, creating future opportunities for seamless regional travel and simplified fare payments as additional agencies in the state modernize their systems.

For more information on this partnership and other initiatives, visit www.modeshift.com.

About Modeshift

Modeshift is a technology company helping transit agencies modernize fare collection systems through innovative mobile ticketing, contactless payment and data collection tools. With deployment up to five times faster than competitors, Modeshift makes it simple for agencies to implement everything they need, from contactless and cash payment options to TVMs, fareboxes and real-time data – all integrated into a single, flexible platform. Designed to enhance efficiency, accessibility and sustainability, Modeshift’s all-in-one digital mobility infrastructure empowers agencies to deliver future-focused transit services.