WS Game Company Launches New Studio Collection at Target

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WS Game Company, a premium board game manufacturer with an authorized Hasbro license, today released its third collection at Target, the Studio Collection. SCRABBLE Studio Edition serves as the first game in the lineup and is now available at Target stores and online at Target.com.

"With this new line, we sought to provide a larger form factor and reimagined take on our best-selling Vintage Bookshelf Collection," said Kerry Addis, co-owner and COO, WS Game Company. “Our philosophy is that if a game is beautiful, it is more likely to be kept on display, which makes it easier to play more often. And more play means more time connecting with family and friends."

Retailing at $45.49, the SCRABBLE Studio Edition features a full-size board with all components neatly stored inside a coffee-table-sized, book-style box. Its cozy neutral aesthetic fits into a contemporary living space, drawing upon WS Game Company’s commitment to games that double as décor. Whether you’re hosting friends and family or displaying it as a stylish accent piece, it delivers fun and effortless sophistication.

Updated features include:

Vegan suede-wrapped book-style box with foil design elements—beautiful on display, even when not in play

Full-sized folding game board with elegant foil detailing

Microsuede drawstring pouch, along with all-wood letter tiles and tile racks, makes every turn feel premium

Scorebook included for neat, tidy scorekeeping

Included sand timer adds an extra challenge for more experienced players

Additional games in the Studio Collection will launch later in 2026 ahead of the holiday season. This serves as WS Game Company’s third exclusive collection with Target, following a Hearth & Hand collaboration and independent line, The Library of Play, in 2025.

“As a licensee, we are able to unlock new opportunities for Hasbro’s iconic game brands through strategic partnerships with brands like Target by expanding our offerings into new mediums and styles,” said Jonathan Silva, co-owner and CEO, WS Game Company. “Our new Studio Collection represents an expansion to our existing product line that customers are ready for. A high end, desirable collection of games with a lifestyle-driven aesthetic that communicates taste and refinement."

To find SCRABBLE Studio Edition at a location near you or shop online, visit Target.com. To learn more about WS Game Company, please visit wsgamecompany.com.

About WS Game Company:

WS Game Company is a family-run business focused on the design and manufacturing of premium tabletop games. As an authorized licensee of Hasbro, the company specializes in luxury editions of its most iconic titles. Founded in 2000 by industry veterans from Parker Brothers, Milton Bradley, and Hasbro, the company is built on a deep understanding of classic gameplay and its lasting appeal.

Today, WS Game Company is led by CEO Jonathan Silva and COO/Creative Director Kerry Addis, representing the next generation of leadership as the company continues to expand through design-led innovation and strategic partnerships.

The company creates thoughtfully designed editions of iconic games, balancing playability, quality, and presentation. From bookshelf-style formats to premium wood cabinets and contemporary collections, each product is crafted to be played often and displayed in the home.

About Hasbro:

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With 165 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches more than 1 billion fans annually around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.