Heidi Joins Digital Medicine Society's Operationalizing AI Governance Initiative

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heidi, the AI Care Partner used in around 2.7 million patient interactions globally each week, today announced its participation in the Digital Medicine Society's (DiMe) new initiative, Operationalizing AI Governance. The project sits within DiMe's Connected Health Collaborative Community (CHcc) and gives organizations practical, tested strategies for putting AI governance principles into practice across procurement, contracting, implementation, and deployment.

AI is increasingly embedded in healthcare delivery and operations, but governance has not kept pace. Heidi's recent Pressure Points report found that 83% of clinicians are navigating AI in their practice without guidance from their employer, a formal policy, or a recommended tool. The frameworks that do exist are largely abstract, leaving leaders without a clear path to manage risk, monitor performance, or integrate AI sustainably into clinical and operational workflows.

The CHcc, convened by DiMe with the FDA, is bringing together leaders across the ecosystem to build the first open-source toolkit for operationalizing AI governance in healthcare. The project will organize existing fragmented guidance into practical, ready-to-use resources. Partners will co-create risk mitigation strategies, performance oversight tools, and integration resources, including templates, scorecards, dashboards, and escalation workflows.

"AI is moving into healthcare faster than governance can keep pace," said Jessie Young, President, North America, Heidi. “This work reflects what we're already seeing across the industry, and Heidi is looking forward to helping build something clinicians and health systems can put to use.”

Set to begin this summer, Heidi will work alongside DiMe's project team throughout the initiative to help turn AI governance from policy into everyday practice.

"Healthcare organizations don't need another abstract framework, they need tools they can put into practice today," said Ian Miller, Associate Program Director at Digital Medicine Society. "Heidi brings real-world experience deploying AI at scale, and that perspective will help us build resources that hold up against how healthcare actually works."

Learn more about the initiative at dimesociety.org/operationalizing-ai-governance-in-healthcare/.

About the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe)

The Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the safe, effective, equitable, and ethical use of digital technologies to redefine healthcare and improve lives. DiMe delivers open-access resources, multi-stakeholder collaborations, and evidence-based frameworks to accelerate the responsible digitization of healthcare. Learn more at dimesociety.org.

About Heidi

Heidi is building an AI Care Partner with a mission to double the world's healthcare capacity. Used in around 2.7 million patient interactions each week across more than 190 countries, Heidi helps clinicians reduce administrative burden so they can spend more time with patients. Learn more at heidihealth.com.