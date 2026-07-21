Kraft Heinz and The Walt Disney Company Announce Landmark Alliance, Uniting the Iconic Companies Across Food, Media and Experiences

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Kraft Heinz Company and The Walt Disney Company announced a landmark, long-term multi-year strategic alliance, bringing together two of the world’s most iconic companies. The enterprise-wide alliance spans foodservice, media, events and more—creating a platform for innovation and storytelling that reaches families wherever they engage with Disney and Kraft Heinz brands both in parks and cruises, and at home.

The alliance will show up across Disney’s North American parks and resorts, Disney Cruise Line, and Disney’s studios and streaming platforms, and creates opportunities involving Disney’s iconic franchises. The collaboration enables Kraft Heinz and Disney to deliver new menu offerings, distinctive dining experiences and storytelling-driven offerings inspired by Disney’s unmatched portfolio of beloved stories and franchises.

Ten Kraft Heinz brands—including HEINZ, Philadelphia, Kraft Mac & Cheese—will become part of Disney moments that guests and fans love most—bringing familiar favorites to settings as iconic as Main Street, U.S.A. and as adventurous as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The alliance will introduce new menu items, guest experiences and product offerings at hundreds of dining locations throughout Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., and on Disney Cruise Line sailings out of North America.

The collaboration combines Kraft Heinz’s leadership in flavor and innovation with Disney’s world-class culinary creativity and storytelling to introduce new menu offerings and bespoke guest experiences across U.S. Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line. This includes the debut of new HEINZ condiment stations and custom-designed equipment throughout the parks. Additionally, HEINZ will delight fans at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this August 14-16 in Anaheim, Calif., with new sauces from their Sauce Vault.

The alliance also unlocks opportunities for integrated marketing campaigns, digital content and brand-led marketing campaigns across Disney’s media platforms—creating powerful opportunities for families and fans to engage across meals, moments and memories.

“Kraft Heinz and Disney are two companies that are woven into the fabric of family life,” said Nicolas Amaya, President of North America at Kraft Heinz Company. “For generations, families have grown up with our brands side by side—watching Disney favorites with a bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese or reaching for HEINZ at the table. This alliance is about showing up together in the moments that matter most—whether at the parks or at home—to deliver elevated experiences and storytelling that turn everyday meals into memories that last a lifetime.”

The multi-year collaboration brings Kraft Heinz brands to consumers at scale through one of the world’s most powerful entertainment ecosystems. Inspired by Disney’s enduring cultural impact and multi-generational fandom, the alliance advances Kraft Heinz’s ambition to meet consumers wherever culture is happening—at the intersection of food, sports and entertainment.

"Disney Corporate Alliances is focused on working with iconic brands with shared values to create meaningful experiences that bring families closer to the stories and places they love,” said Becca Vodnoy, Senior Vice President of Corporate Alliances at The Walt Disney Company. “The collaboration with Kraft Heinz is the perfect demonstration of another brand that understands how families connect through everyday moments, and together we will build creative experiences for our consumers across our destinations, platforms, and fan touchpoints.”

The alliance officially launches this summer, with activations and experiences rolling out across North American Disney parks, resorts, cruises, and more throughout the year. Fans can also expect surprises at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this August, offering an early glimpse into the collaboration.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

Kraft Heinz (Nasdaq: KHC) is one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, with approximately $25 billion in net sales in 2025 and a portfolio of iconic brands enjoyed by consumers in more than 40 countries. By investing in our capabilities and brands, including Heinz, Kraft, Philadelphia, Primal Kitchen, and Lunchables, we are unlocking the full power of our portfolio. We deliver high-quality, great-tasting, and affordable food for the consumers of today, while shaping the future of food. Learn more at www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

ABOUT THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenue of $94.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2025.