duPont REGISTRY Group signs Letter of Intent to bring Earth Motorcars into its Ecosystem

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--duPont REGISTRY Group ("dRG"), the world's premier luxury automotive platform, today announced it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to acquire a controlling ownership interest in Earth Motorcars, a luxury and exotic vehicle dealership group with more than 20 years of history and one of the country's largest independent dealerships based in Dallas, Texas. Upon closing, Earth Motorcars would join the dRG ecosystem, further expanding the company's presence in key luxury automotive markets.

Today’s announcement builds on dRG's continued expansion of its locations, following its recent acquisition of West Coast Exotic Cars. dRG's current footprint spans Southern California and Naples, Florida, in addition to dRG's locations in Miami and Nashville.

duPont REGISTRY’s expanding locations are designed to complement dRG's trusted dealer network by serving as community gathering places where collectors and enthusiasts can experience the brand, attend automotive events, connect with fellow enthusiasts and engage with the broader duPont REGISTRY ecosystem. The planned addition of Earth Motorcars reflects dRG's long-term strategy of thoughtfully expanding its physical presence in key luxury markets, while continuing to support its dealer partners across North America.

"Texas is one of the most important luxury and exotic vehicle markets in the country, and Earth Motorcars has built an outstanding reputation serving collectors throughout the region," said Chad Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer, duPont REGISTRY Live. "Fulfilling our plans to bring Earth Motorcars into the duPont REGISTRY ecosystem will strengthen our presence in Texas, while creating another destination where collectors can connect with our brand, our community and the broader luxury automotive lifestyle that we uniquely offer." Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Earth Motorcars will be rebranded as duPont REGISTRY Dallas, joining the company's growing network of branded locations.

"As we continue to grow the duPont REGISTRY ecosystem, we're focused on adding new locations that bring enthusiasts together and strengthen the overall experience for our community," said Eric Curran, President of Sales, duPont REGISTRY Group. "Earth Motorcars is a natural fit because of its reputation, its team and its deep relationships within the Texas collector market. We're excited about what we'll build together."

Earth Motorcars was founded by Brad Hansing and Frank Cortese, who will continue leading the dealership's day-to-day operations while remaining business partners as the company joins the duPont REGISTRY ecosystem.

"As a luxury independent dealer, it's a dream to become part of the duPont REGISTRY ecosystem," said Frank Cortese, Co-Founder of Earth Motorcars. "The brand has earned the trust of collectors around the world, and we're excited to bring that legacy to our customers throughout Texas."

"This partnership will allow us to continue operating the business we've built, while giving our clients access to a broader marketplace, stronger technology, meaningful events and the trust and integrity of one of the most respected brands in the luxury automotive world," said Brad Hansing, Co-Founder of Earth Motorcars. "We're excited about the opportunities this will create for our customers, our team and the enthusiast community."

While the LOI contains certain indicative terms, it is non-binding and provides a framework for the parties to conduct due diligence and negotiate potential definitive written agreements. Closing will be subject to satisfaction of customary and other closing conditions. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that any of the transactions contemplated by the non-binding LOI will be completed.

About duPont REGISTRY Group

duPont REGISTRY Group (dRG) is the world’s premier luxury automotive ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. For more than 40 years, dRG has served as a trusted source for the vibrant global community of collectors and enthusiasts looking to buy and sell luxury vehicles. Using data insights and advanced technology to build a seamless and scalable digital marketplace, dRG facilitates billions of dollars in transactions and redefines how enthusiasts and collectors engage within the luxury automotive world.

About Earth Motorcars

Earth Motorcars is one of America's premier luxury and exotic automobile dealerships, specializing in exceptional collector vehicles, modern supercars, luxury automobiles and high-performance classics. Renowned for its commitment to quality, transparency and customer service, Earth Motorcars has earned the trust of enthusiasts and collectors throughout Texas and beyond.

With a full suite of sales, financing, acquisition, consignment and service offerings, Earth Motorcars delivers a seamless ownership experience at every stage of the journey. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Earth Motorcars is expected to become part of the duPont REGISTRY Group ecosystem, connecting clients to an even broader network of trusted services, automotive experiences, enthusiast events and one of the world's most recognized luxury automotive brands.