Samsara Evolves Brand to Reflect Next Decade of Scale in Physical AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today introduced a new brand identity, the company's first major visual update since its founding. Built alongside customers and grounded in the world in which they operate, the new brand reflects a decade of work to bring AI-driven products to the physical world.

“We approached the new brand exactly how we build products: side by side with operators,” said Meagen Eisenberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsara. Share

Over the past decade, Samsara has evolved from a telematics solution into the AI orchestration layer for industries that keep the global economy running, including construction, logistics, energy, retail, and manufacturing. Collectively, these sectors represent 80% of the global workforce and more than 40% of global GDP. The new brand matches the company's current scale, and ambitions to continue putting technology to work to solve real-world problems.

“We approached the new brand exactly how we build products: side by side with operators,” said Meagen Eisenberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsara. “We ran dozens of customer interviews and on-site visits, and that research shaped every detail of the new brand, down to the environments we drew from and the details we chose to include. The result is a brand that matches our customers' aspirations for the next decade.”

Samsara grounded the new identity in the visual language of worksites, truck cabs, and field operations — the places where its customers and operators work every day. The brand’s ethos, “Built with operators,” was brought to life through the elements that resonated most with customers. The result is a reimagined owl, a custom typeface built from the handwriting of Samsara's own engineers, and a high-visibility yellow drawn from the worksite — each one a small, tangible expression of that same idea.

“When it comes to innovation, what matters to PFG is impact — and Samsara delivers. Safer operations. Smarter decisions. Real results for our teams. The new brand reflects that same operators-first approach, and it's an exciting next chapter for a partner that's earned our trust,” said Tom Olitsky, VP of Safety at Performance Food Group.

Samsara's approach to building with its customers has driven meaningful product innovations, with more than 200 rigorously tested new features released annually and more than $1 billion dedicated to R&D since its founding. Recent innovations driven by customer feedback include the Samsara Tracking Label, Agent Studio, and AI Multicam.

“Pike builds and maintains critical infrastructure that communities depend on. That's the work I came up doing starting as a groundman in 1997, and it's work Samsara understands in a way few technology companies do. They are a rare tech partner where I can see a straight line from operators' feedback to the products they launch. What stands out now is seeing that same focus and collaboration showing up in the brand itself,” said James Banner, SVP of Administration and Safety at Pike, who advised on Samsara's new brand identity.

The new brand comes as Samsara reaches $2 billion in ARR, growing 30% year over year — a rate that reflects not just new customer wins but the compounding nature of the platform itself. Its largest customers are also its fastest-growing, expanding the use of Samsara and moving toward using it to run their entire operations. That expansion is showing up in the numbers: emerging products such as AI-powered coaching and asset tracking are collectively approaching $150 million in ARR and already drive more than 20% of net new business.

The new Samsara brand is live today at samsara.com. Press assets are available in the media kit at samsara.com/company/news.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world’s most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.