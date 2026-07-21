Overtime and Authvia Partner to Modernize Accounts Receivable Experiences

MIAMI & EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Overtime, an AI-native platform transforming collections, receivables, and healthcare, and Authvia, a leader in conversational payments and payment orchestration, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations modernize the accounts receivable experience for consumers. Combining Overtime’s AI-powered conversations with Authvia’s secure, embedded digital payments, the partnership reduces friction in the customer journey and improves operational efficiency of account receivable teams.

Today’s consumers increasingly expect flexibility and choice in how they interact with and make payments to accounts receivable teams. This partnership delivers that flexibility, bringing together Overtime’s AI voice platform and Authvia’s payment technology to create a seamless experience from consumer engagement through payment resolution. Organizations can engage consumers through AI voice, SMS, and digital channels while enabling secure payments within the same interaction, reducing friction, improving the consumer experience, and accelerating resolution.

Overtime will integrate Authvia’s payment orchestration platform into its AI-native receivables platform, enabling support for multiple payment processors, payment methods, and conversational payment experiences. The companies will also work together to introduce the combined solution to organizations across collections, financial services, and healthcare.

“Collections is evolving from a fragmented, transactional process into a connected consumer experience. By bringing conversations and payments together, organizations can make resolution easier and more positive for everyone involved,” said Dan Kutchel, CEO of Overtime. “Together with Authvia, we’re helping organizations automate the entire consumer journey from conversation to payment, making payments simpler for consumers and improving outcomes for our clients.”

“We’re excited to partner with Overtime to modernize accounts receivable and reshape consumer experiences,” said Chris Brunner, CEO of Authvia. “For too long, collections has been defined by friction—for consumers, agents, and organizations alike. By combining Overtime’s AI platform with Authvia’s conversational payment technology, we’re bringing a more intelligent, connected, and consumer-friendly solution to market that helps organizations improve engagement, simplify payments, and drive better outcomes.”

Together, the companies will deliver:

AI-powered voice and digital consumer engagement.

Secure conversational payments embedded directly into consumer interactions.

Flexible payment orchestration supporting multiple payment processors and payment methods.

Faster implementation with enterprise-grade security and scalability.

A unified solution that connects consumer engagement directly to payment resolution.

The strategic partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to helping organizations improve recovery performance while creating a more transparent, convenient, and consumer-friendly experience. By combining intelligent AI engagement with frictionless digital payments, Overtime and Authvia will enable organizations to recover more, lower operating costs, and strengthen relationships with the consumers they serve.

About Overtime

Overtime is an AI-native receivables platform that helps organizations recover more, reduce operating costs, and improve the customer experience through intelligent voice AI, automation, and compliant customer engagement. Built by industry operators, Overtime serves collection agencies, creditors, financial institutions, and healthcare organizations.

About Authvia

Authvia is a leader in conversational payments, enabling businesses to securely send, receive, and manage payments across messaging, voice, web, and digital channels. Its payment orchestration platform delivers enterprise-grade security, flexible processor connectivity, and a seamless payment experience.