Lightbits Labs Expands Enterprise Linux Support with Ubuntu Certification

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightbits Labs®, inventor of the NVMe® over TCP storage protocol and Inferra™, the first KV cache prefetch engine for AI acceleration, today announced support for Ubuntu, enabling organizations to deploy the industry's leading software-defined block storage platform on one of the world's most widely adopted enterprise Linux operating systems.

"Together, Ubuntu and Lightbits provide a powerful foundation for organizations modernizing data infrastructure and cloud-native applications," said Abel Gordon, CTO of Lightbits Labs. Share

With Ubuntu powering millions of cloud environments and Kubernetes deployments worldwide, native Lightbits support gives IT organizations greater deployment flexibility while simplifying infrastructure standardization. Customers can now build high-performance, disaggregated storage environments using Ubuntu without sacrificing high-performance, scalability, or operational simplicity.

“Ubuntu has become a foundational operating system for modern cloud-native infrastructure,” said Abel Gordon, CTO of Lightbits Labs. “By bringing Lightbits software to Ubuntu, we're giving customers, such as those powering eCommerce platforms, the freedom to standardize on the OS they trust while unlocking the full performance and efficiency of storage designed with NVMe over TCP. Together, Ubuntu and Lightbits provide a powerful foundation for organizations modernizing data infrastructure and cloud-native applications.” [Book a meeting with Abel Gordon, who will be in San Francisco for AMD Advancing AI 2026 on July 22-23.]

Key benefits of Lightbits support for Ubuntu:

Greater deployment flexibility: Lightbits block storage is highly optimized for high-throughput workloads and massive databases. Bringing this level of performance to Ubuntu expands choices for developers and enterprise IT teams building I/O-intensive data pipelines while simplifying operations.

Lightbits block storage is highly optimized for high-throughput workloads and massive databases. Bringing this level of performance to Ubuntu expands choices for developers and enterprise IT teams building I/O-intensive data pipelines while simplifying operations. Industry-leading performance: through its NVMe over TCP-direct architecture, Lightbits is uniquely engineered to deliver near-local-flash performance and ultra-low latency over standard, cost-effective Ethernet networks.

through its NVMe over TCP-direct architecture, Lightbits is uniquely engineered to deliver near-local-flash performance and ultra-low latency over standard, cost-effective Ethernet networks. Cost-efficient scalability: Lightbits enables Ubuntu environments to scale cluster storage without requiring proprietary client-side drivers or specialized, expensive network infrastructure.

Lightbits is an award-winning, disaggregated, software-defined block storage platform purpose-built for modern private clouds, virtualization and Kubernetes environments, and performance-sensitive database applications. Designed from the ground up with the NVMe over TCP protocol invented by Lightbits Labs, it delivers unrivaled implementation flexibility over standard Ethernet while significantly reducing infrastructure costs and operational complexity compared to traditional storage architectures.

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About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs (Lightbits®) is the inventor of the NVMe over TCP storage protocol, which is natively built into its industry-leading block storage, and the first KV cache prefetch engine for AI acceleration. Lightbits data storage solutions are engineered to deliver unmatched high performance and maximum hardware efficiency for LLM inference, real-time analytics, and transactional workloads at scale. Lightbits is backed by enterprise technology leaders [Cisco Investments, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, Lenovo, and Micron] and is on a mission to deliver best-in-class, cost-efficient storage systems for performance-sensitive workloads at scale.

To learn more about Lightbits Labs, visit https://www.lightbitslabs.com/ and follow Lightbits Labs on Linkedin, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Lightbits, Lightbits Labs, LightOS, and Inferra are registered trademarks of Lightbits Labs, Ltd.