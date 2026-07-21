Overroute Launches with J.B. Hunt To Streamline Freight Execution for Enterprise Carriers

LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Overroute, an AI-native freight technology company built for carriers and logistics operators, today announced its public launch after a year of co-design with J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (Nasdaq: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America.

Overroute’s AI agents are in use by operators across all of J.B. Hunt’s business units, working on millions of loads inside one of the most complex freight carrier networks in the industry.

Overroute’s platform today uses AI agents to automate the coordination work behind every load, with a roadmap toward broader asset optimization. It was built to work directly within carriers’ existing systems to read live data, surface exceptions, and support operators in managing customer communications — without requiring operators to change the tools or workflows they already rely on.

“We operate one of the most complex freight networks in North America, and that gives us a unique opportunity to take emerging technology and apply it at real scale,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer of J.B. Hunt. “Overroute is an example of a broader strategy where we’re using AI as a force multiplier within our expansive network to reduce friction and improve how freight gets executed every day.”

Overroute was developed through J.B. Hunt’s work with UP.Labs, announced in October 2024, an initiative focused on building startups to address complex challenges across freight transportation. Overroute is the first startup announced as part of this effort.

“Our agents have been tested against the real complexity of enterprise logistics, including the exceptions, the edge cases, the change management, the human judgment calls,” said Alex Reed, CEO of Overroute. “We represent a new category in freight technology: Agentic AI built alongside J.B. Hunt operators, inside real freight workflows, with real data, real users and measurable outcomes.”

Overroute is working with carriers and enterprise logistics operators as it prepares for its next commercial deployments. Additional information is available at overroute.com or via contact@overroute.com.

About Overroute

Overroute is an AI-native freight execution platform that gives asset-heavy carriers the tools to automate manual workflows, improve operational productivity, optimize asset utilization, and deliver measurable ROI. Overroute is built on the deepest carrier dataset in the industry through a collaboration with J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. The platform deploys specialized AI agents that operate inside tools freight teams already use, grounded in each carrier’s own operational data. For more information, visit overroute.com.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt’s vision is to create the most efficient transportation network in North America. The company’s industry-leading solutions and mode-neutral approach generate value for customers by eliminating waste, reducing costs and enhancing supply chain visibility. Powered by one of the largest company-owned fleets in the country and third-party capacity through its J.B. Hunt 360°® digital freight marketplace, J.B. Hunt can meet the unique shipping needs of any business, from first mile to final delivery, and every shipment in-between. Through disciplined investments in its people, technology and capacity, J.B. Hunt is delivering exceptional value and service that enable long-term growth for the company and its stakeholders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is an S&P 500 company and a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Its stock trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol JBHT. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. The company’s services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, transload and more. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.