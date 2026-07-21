Deepgram Delivers Real-Time Voice AI at the Edge for Use with Snapdragon

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepgram today announced an initiative to bring enterprise-grade speech recognition directly onto PCs powered by Snapdragon® processors. By optimizing Deepgram's Nova-3 speech-to-text model on the Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU in the Snapdragon X Series platform, Deepgram is enabling developers and device manufacturers to deliver real-time voice experiences with greater speed, privacy, and reliability, without relying on a cloud connection. This effort opens the door to further integration of voice into a new generation of intelligent applications across automotive, mobile, AI PC, XR, industrial edge, IoT, and wearable devices.

This effort opens the door to further integration of voice into a new generation of intelligent applications across automotive, mobile, AI PC, XR, industrial edge, IoT, and wearable devices. Share

Many voice AI solutions have historically relied on a cloud-based architecture. Before a response could be delivered, each interaction required audio to leave the device, travel to the cloud, be processed somewhere else, and then return. With this approach, delays and privacy concerns are sometimes introduced, which limit where voice AI can realistically be deployed. Deepgram is fundamentally changing that model, enabling speech recognition to happen directly on the device itself. The result is an entirely new world of applications and user experiences that feel like a natural conversation, whether it is running in a vehicle, on an AI PC, inside an XR headset, or at the edge of a network where connectivity cannot be guaranteed.

“We recognize that voice AI technologies serve different needs. That’s why we value our work with Deepgram – because accuracy, latency, reliability, and scalability matter for developers building automotive systems, healthcare applications, industrial solutions, and other mission-critical experiences,” said Upendra Kulkarni, Vice President Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The on-device AI capabilities of Snapdragon processors combined with Deepgram's enterprise-class voice AI uniquely bring those requirements together in a way that opens new possibilities for real-time voice experiences across the device ecosystem."

"The future of voice-first interaction is about meeting users wherever they are — in a vehicle, on a factory floor, inside an XR headset — without compromising on accuracy or responsiveness," said Abe Pursell, Vice President, Business Development and Partnerships, Deepgram. "To make that possible, you need enterprise-grade speech recognition that can deliver within the constraints of a device. We're bringing Deepgram Nova-3 directly to the ecosystem of PCs with Snapdragon, providing a foundation to build voice into products that work wherever people happen to be, regardless of network conditions."

Nova-3 advances Deepgram's industry-leading accuracy, extending its capabilities to a broader range of real-world enterprise use cases and challenging audio conditions. It is the first voice AI model to offer real-time multilingual transcription. Deepgram is also the first to provide users with demonstrably effective and highly accurate self-serve customization – enabling instant vocabulary adaptation without model retraining. Superior accuracy: Nova-3 leads transcription accuracy with a 6.89% word error rate on real-world production audio, a 24.7% lower error rate than the next-best competitor.

To learn more, please visit: https://deepgram.com/partners/qualcomm.

About Deepgram

Deepgram is the real-time AI infrastructure company underpinning the Voice AI economy. Today, more than 200,000 developers and 1,400 organizations are Powered by Deepgram. Its voice AI platform offers speech-to-text (STT), text-to-speech (TTS), and full speech-to-speech (STS) capabilities, all powered by its enterprise-grade runtime. Deepgram’s voice-native foundation models, accessed through cloud APIs or as self-hosted/on-premises APIs, deliver unmatched accuracy, low latency, and competitive pricing. Customers include technology ISVs building voice products or platforms, co-sell partners working with large enterprises, and enterprises solving internal use cases. Having processed over 50,000 years of audio and transcribed over 1 trillion words, there is no organization in the world that understands voice better than Deepgram. To learn more, please visit www.deepgram.com, read its developer docs, or follow @DeepgramAI on X and LinkedIn.

Qualcomm, Hexagon and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.