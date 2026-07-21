Insurity Expands Access to Advanced Risk Intelligence Through Partnership with Confianza

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for property and casualty insurance carriers, MGAs, and brokers, today announced a new partnership with Confianza, an insurance-focused data and analytics company that helps insurers improve underwriting through deeper, more actionable risk intelligence.

Insurity's SpatialKey platform will now provide customers with access to Confianza's insurance-specific risk intelligence, giving underwriters richer property, business, household, and location insights within the workflows they already use. Embedding these capabilities directly into underwriting processes enables insurers to evaluate risk more confidently, reduce manual research, and make better-informed decisions earlier in the policy lifecycle.

The initial integration will feature Confianza's Replacement Cost Estimator (RCE), giving insurers additional visibility into property valuation and reconstruction costs while helping identify potential premium leakage. Over time, the partnership creates opportunities to expand access to additional data enrichment and risk intelligence capabilities across the insurance lifecycle.

"Underwriting decisions are only as strong as the intelligence behind them," said Danielle Dron, Vice President & General Manager, Insurity Analytics. "We're giving customers access to more complete property insights directly within their underwriting workflows by integrating Confianza's specialized risk intelligence into SpatialKey. That helps insurers improve confidence in their decisions without the friction of gathering and validating data across multiple sources."

"Confianza's strategy is focused on delivering meaningful outcomes to the insurance industry by combining unique data solutions, advanced analytics, and deep knowledge of how insurers actually make decisions," said Greg Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Confianza. "At its core, Confianza brings hidden risk into focus so underwriters can make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions. Partnering with Insurity allows us to make those capabilities easier to access and more seamless for clients by bringing our risk intelligence directly into the workflows they already use."

Expanding the intelligence available through SpatialKey reflects Insurity's continued investment in helping insurers make more informed underwriting decisions. By bringing specialized risk insights directly into existing workflows, Insurity is giving customers access to richer data without adding complexity to the underwriting process.

To learn more about Insurity’s partnership with Confianza, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.