Intel and Fortinet Collaborate to Advance Cybersecurity Innovation and Strengthen Global Supply Chain Resilience

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), today announced a strategic collaboration to develop Fortinet Security Processor 6 (SP6). Expanding a long-standing relationship between the two companies, this collaboration combines Fortinet’s proprietary, purpose-built security processor expertise with Intel’s advanced design, packaging, and manufacturing capabilities to accelerate and strengthen SP6 development. This work will also help to improve the resilience and diversity of Fortinet’s global supply chain.

“As organizations face a rapidly evolving threat landscape, security infrastructure must deliver both performance and innovation at scale,” said Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel. “This collaboration demonstrates how Intel’s semiconductor leadership and advanced design, packaging, and manufacturing capabilities can help cybersecurity leaders like Fortinet accelerate the development of critical security technologies while building a more resilient and diversified global supply chain.”

“Fortinet’s purpose-built ASICs have been a key differentiator for more than two decades, enabling us to deliver the security effectiveness, performance, and efficiency our customers demand,” said Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Fortinet. “This expanded relationship with Intel will leverage its unique combination of advanced semiconductor technology, manufacturing expertise, and global supply chain capabilities, helping Fortinet accelerate and strengthen our ASIC strategy, while also better supporting organizations all over the world.”

In addition to bringing together Fortinet’s leadership in purpose-built security processors with Intel’s broad portfolio of ecosystem IP, proven expertise in disaggregated semiconductor design, and advanced packaging solutions tailored for both AI-enabled and cost-sensitive applications, this collaboration aims to deliver a highly integrated security processor capable of supporting increasingly sophisticated security services and the demanding performance requirements of today’s organizations.

The companies will explore additional opportunities to further deepen collaboration across semiconductor technology, manufacturing, and the infrastructure underpinning future cybersecurity innovation. This work is expected to advance Fortinet’s long-term ASIC roadmap, support greater performance and service richness, and strengthen supply chain assurance for customers worldwide.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

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Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.