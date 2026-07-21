Trivest Partners Announces Formation of Halo Service Partners, a Platform Supporting Commercial Security Services Businesses

NORTH CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trivest Partners (“Trivest”), a private investment firm focused exclusively on partnering with founder- and family-owned businesses, today announced the formation of Halo Service Partners (“Halo”), a platform created to support, grow, and unify commercial security services businesses across the United States.

Halo offers owners of security systems integration businesses a thoughtful path for the future of the companies they have built. Its model combines local leadership and brand continuity with shared resources across recruiting, sales, technology, and operations. Halo’s mission is to help each company grow and serve its customers more effectively without losing the relationships, reputation, or culture that make it successful.

Halo launched with ProTech Security as its founding company. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, ProTech serves customers across Northeast Ohio and Central Florida with video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, fire alarm, monitoring, and related services. Halo has since expanded through its partnership with Verified Security, an Atlanta-based commercial security integrator founded in 2007. Verified extends Halo’s presence into the Southeast and adds complementary capabilities across access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, and fire alarm systems.

“The commercial security industry runs on trust, responsiveness, and deep local relationships, and that is exactly what we intend to protect as Halo grows,” said Dan Cooper, Executive Chairman of Halo Service Partners. “Our goal is to bring together exceptional founder- and family-owned operators and give them the infrastructure, technology, and support to build on what they already do well. ProTech and Verified provide an ideal foundation, and we are just getting started.”

“ProTech has built its reputation over more than four decades by staying close to our customers and delivering reliable service,” said Eric McKimm, President of ProTech Security. “Halo allows us to preserve that local focus while adding resources that can help our team expand its capabilities and support continued growth.”

“Halo was created to provide security integrators with a partner that understands the importance of preserving relationships, culture, and reputation while providing the resources needed to support continued growth,” said Michael Rakiter, Principal at Trivest Partners. “We look forward to supporting Halo’s continued growth and partnering with additional founder- and family-owned businesses across the industry.”

About Halo Service Partners

Halo Service Partners is a platform of security systems integration businesses focused on electronic security, video surveillance, intrusion alarm, access control, fire safety, and monitoring services for commercial customers. Through its family of brands, Halo provides installation, service, and monitoring solutions across multiple markets throughout the United States. Halo partners with founder-led operators to preserve local relationships and brand identities while providing the resources, systems, and support needed to accelerate growth and enhance customer service.

For more information, visit www.halosecures.com.

About Trivest Partners

Trivest Partners, headquartered in Miami with a presence in Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, is a private investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses across North America, in both control and non-control transactions.

For more information, visit www.trivest.com.