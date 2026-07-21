Security Federal Bank selects Spiral to help customers save more through everyday banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Security Federal Bank today announced the launch of Roundup Center, powered by Spiral, the award-winning platform redefining digital banking. With Spiral, customers can automatically grow their savings and support charitable organizations through everyday banking.

"Spiral makes saving and giving effortless while reinforcing the relationship-based banking experience our customers have come to expect from Security Federal Bank." Share

By seamlessly integrating Spiral's Roundup Center into Security Federal Bank's digital banking platform, customers can enroll to automatically round up their everyday debit card purchases and direct the spare change toward their personal savings goals or charitable giving.

"As a community bank and CDFI, we are always looking for new ways to help our customers thrive while strengthening the communities we serve," said Phil Wahl, CEO and President of Security Federal Bank. "Spiral makes saving and giving effortless while reinforcing the relationship-based banking experience our customers have come to expect from Security Federal Bank."

Customers can choose to direct their roundups entirely to savings or split them between savings and charitable giving, with the flexibility to support local and national nonprofit organizations that matter most to them. The personalized experience also includes real-time impact tracking and tax-deductible donation receipts, making it easy for customers to see the difference they are making every day.

"Security Federal Bank truly puts its customers and community first," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Founder of Spiral. "When saving and giving feel personal and effortless, community banks see deeper customer engagement, stronger deposit growth, and lasting customer loyalty."

Spiral's turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is an award-winning platform redefining how banks and credit unions grow deposits, strengthen primacy, and increase retention through personalized banking experiences. Trusted by 45+ financial institutions with over $200 billion in assets, Spiral has saved millions for families and local communities through automatic savings and community impact experiences embedded directly into digital banking. With Spiral, financial institutions empower account holders to build savings automatically, reach their financial goals, and support causes they care about through everyday banking. Recognized as a Top 50 FinTech Company, Spiral helps financial institutions drive local impact while empowering millions of people to build better lives. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Security Federal Bank

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina, Security Federal Bank is a full-service community bank serving customers throughout South Carolina and Georgia with 19 banking offices located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina, and Augusta and Evans, Georgia.

Security Federal Bank offers a full range of financial services, including personal and business banking, mortgage lending, commercial banking, treasury services, trust and investment services, and insurance through its wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc. Certified by the U.S. Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2010, Security Federal Bank is committed to strengthening the communities it serves and is guided by its trademarked motto, Helping People, Changing Lives®.

Security Federal Bank is a subsidiary of Security Federal Corporation. Learn more at SecurityFederalBank.com.