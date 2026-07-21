Liberate Named OpenAI Select Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberate, the System of Action for Insurance, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, Liberate will continue working with OpenAI to help insurance organizations adopt, deploy and scale AI responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT‑5.6, while using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work. Liberate brings OpenAI’s frontier models to carriers and agencies through insurance-native AI agents that resolve sales, service and claims workflows end-to-end across voice, email, SMS and digital channels, translating frontier-model capabilities into measurable business outcomes.

“Insurance runs on long, regulated, high-stakes conversations, and getting them right takes both frontier-model reasoning and deep insurance expertise,” said Amrish Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of Liberate. “As an OpenAI Select Partner, we’re helping carriers and agencies put OpenAI's frontier models to work across their sales, service and claims operations to deliver ROI at the industry’s lowest cost.”

Liberate supports property and casualty insurers, agencies, MGAs and enterprise service providers with insurance-native AI agents that operate across voice, email, SMS and digital channels and integrate directly with carrier core systems and agency management platforms. Its work includes a documented 263% return on investment for a large insurer, with 15% higher sales, 23% lower operational costs and hurricane claim response times reduced from 30 hours to 30 seconds.

Looking ahead, Liberate plans to deepen its use of OpenAI’s frontier models to help more carriers and agencies move from AI ambition to measurable outcomes by expanding autonomous, end-to-end resolution across their operations, with human-in-the-loop oversight.

To learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network, visit openai.com/business/partners.

About Liberate

Liberate is building the agentic future of insurance. Its AI-powered agents handle the full scope of insurance workflows — from sales and service to claims — allowing insurers to reduce costs, improve customer satisfaction, and unlock profitability in an industry long constrained by inefficiency. Founded by Amrish Singh, Ryan Eldridge, Jason St. Pierre and a team of enterprise software and insurance veterans, Liberate partners with leading carriers and agencies to deliver transformative ROI in weeks.

For more information, visit liberate.ai.