Mobileye to Supply Cloud-Enhanced ADAS for Select Future Stellantis Vehicles

JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobileye, a global leader in advanced driving assistance and autonomous vehicle technology, announced today that its Cloud-Enhanced Advanced Driver Assist™ technology will be integrated into select future Stellantis vehicles expected in 2027, supporting safety and convenience features through advanced crowdsource intelligence.

Stellantis joins the growing list of global automakers using Mobileye REM Road Experience Management technology – a crowdsourced intelligence stream covering more than 95 percent of public roads in the United States and Europe. Five of the world’s ten largest automakers now contribute data to REM™, which generated data from over 8 million vehicles covering 34 billion miles last year.

With REM enabled through Cloud-Enhanced ADAS, Mobileye technology is designed to support selected safety and convenience features in certain future Stellantis models, from intelligent lane keeping on unmarked roads to hands-free, eyes-on driving in designated areas and conditions. The first planned applications are expected in select U.S. models next year, with additional integration to follow dependent on vehicle platform and configuration.

Mobileye’s REM technology uses the front-facing camera in EyeQ™-equipped vehicles to gather selectively collected crowdsourced data about road features and driving environment, from curbs and crosswalk locations to typical driving paths. This anonymized data is transmitted to the cloud and automatically processed into a rich intelligence layer that can support ADAS, automated driving and autonomous vehicles technologies, providing constantly updated insights about signals, lanes, average comfort speeds and other semantic features, which are then sent back to vehicles on the road.

REM data covers various road types from highway to deep urban in the United States and Europe, with extensive and growing coverage in key Asian, North American and South American markets. The global scale of the crowdsourcing fleet contributes to high coverage and continuous updates, meaning that changes such as road construction can be reflected in the intelligence layer.

“We’re proud to expand our work with Stellantis, bringing a new level of intelligence to the vehicle itself through REM and the EyeQ6L,” said Nimrod Nehushtan, Mobileye Executive Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “Cloud-enhanced ADAS plays a core role in our lineup of advanced technologies, from Surround ADAS through fully autonomous vehicles, that enables safety and convenience features in a vertically integrated package at a cost-efficient scale.”

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Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with our autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision and integrated software and hardware. Since our founding in 1999, Mobileye has enabled the global adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems that save countless lives and reduce crashes, while pioneering groundbreaking technologies such as REM™ crowdsourced road intelligence, Imaging Radar and Compound AI. These technologies drive the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions at scale, and powering industry-leading ADAS products. Through 2025, more than 230 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye’s EyeQ technology inside. In 2026, Mobileye acquired Mentee Robotics to pursue the future of physical AI and humanoid robots. Since 2022, Mobileye has been listed independently from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https://www.mobileye.com.

“Mobileye,” the Mobileye logo and Mobileye product names are registered trademarks of Mobileye Global. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

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