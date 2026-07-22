Qarbon Aerospace Awarded F-22 Raptor Composite Structures Contract

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qarbon Aerospace ("Qarbon" or the "Company"), a premier manufacturer of advanced aerostructures and assemblies, has been awarded a contract to produce composite structures for the sustainment of the F-22 Raptor fleet. The award builds on Qarbon's earlier work on the platform, which included producing horizontal stabilizers during the aircraft's development in the early 2000s.

As the F-22 continues to serve as one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world, keeping the fleet mission ready is critical. Qarbon's composite manufacturing capabilities and longstanding relationship with Lockheed Martin position the Company to deliver the quality this program demands.

Defense is central to Qarbon's business and its future. The Company has supported U.S. defense programs for decades, manufacturing structures and assemblies for platforms spanning fixed wing, rotorcraft, and space. That commitment continues to grow, with recent investments in expanded defense manufacturing capability and a growing number of defense programs across its facilities.

"The F-22 is one of the most capable aircraft ever flown, and we are proud to be manufacturing for the program again. Defense is a core part of who Qarbon is, and we are committed to being the Tier 1 partner the U.S. defense industry counts on for its most advanced programs," said Michael Canario, Chief Executive Officer of Qarbon Aerospace.

With this award, Qarbon adds another program to a defense portfolio that continues to grow. Backed by over a century of aerospace experience, the Company is investing in the capabilities and partnerships to remain a Tier 1 leader in defense manufacturing for decades to come.

About Qarbon Aerospace

Qarbon Aerospace, headquartered in Red Oak, Texas, is a premier manufacturer of cutting-edge composite components and assemblies, with products installed on the most advanced commercial and military aircraft and spacecraft. Qarbon operates nearly two million square feet of factory space across three facilities located in Red Oak, Texas, Milledgeville, Georgia, and Rayong, Thailand. Qarbon has vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities from component fabrication through large-scale assembly as well as world-leading proprietary thermoplastics technologies. Qarbon has longstanding relationships with blue-chip OEM customers and a diversified product portfolio across a variety of successful commercial, defense, and business jet platforms. Qarbon has the capabilities and resources to solve the market's toughest challenges. Aerospace innovation built on a century of experience. You can find more information at www.QarbonAerospace.com.