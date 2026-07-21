iGMS and Safely Partner to Bring Embedded Insurance and Improved Risk Management to Short-Term Rental Hosts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iGMS, the property management platform built for independent short-term rental hosts and managers, announces a partnership with Safely, a provider of insurance protection for the short-term rental industry.

Embedding Safely’s reservation-based damage and liability coverage directly into iGMS means our hosts can protect their business and file claims without ever leaving the app. Share

The integration embeds Safely's insurance products directly into iGMS, enabling hosts to enroll in and select the right coverage for their properties and file claims without leaving iGMS. Coverage is tied to active reservations, ensuring hosts are protected precisely when risk is highest.

For small and large property managers, managing risks across multiple properties is increasingly complex. This partnership addresses this challenge by eliminating the need for multiple systems and processes, bringing insurance protection into a single, streamlined system within iGMS.

“iGMS is built for independent hosts and small-to-midsize property managers from 1 to 50+ properties the big platforms overlook. Embedding Safely’s reservation-based damage and liability coverage directly into iGMS means our hosts can protect their business and file claims without ever leaving the app. It’s one more way we help independent operators run like pros from a single platform,” said Ivan Levchenko, CEO of iGMS.

“This partnership brings best-in-class insurance protection to hosts within iGMS, providing a simple, streamlined process,” said Mark Neville, CEO of Safely. “Together with iGMS, we’re removing friction and making it simple to access coverage on every reservation.”

About iGMS

iGMS is a property management platform purpose-built for short-term rental hosts and managers overseeing two to nineteen properties. Trusted by thousands of independent operators worldwide, iGMS streamlines the day-to-day work of hosting with automated guest messaging and multi-channel listing sync to team coordination and performance reporting, all from a single platform.

iGMS holds the best-reviewed mobile app in the App Store (USA) in its category, rated 4.9/5.0, and is known for offering genuine human support at every tier. iGMS is an Airbnb Preferred Partner and a Booking.com Advanced Partner. Additionally, iGMS has been recognized as the deserving recipient of: Best Vacation Rental Management Platform 2026 – Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

For more information, visit www.igms.com.

About Safely

Safely, a leading provider of short-term rental insurance, brings confidence and peace of mind to property managers and homeowners as they grow revenue, reduce risk, and provide a superior guest experience. The company has provided over $325 billion in insurance coverage across more than seven million guest nights since 2017. Safely is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information, visit www.safely.com.