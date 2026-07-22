Infleqtion Secures Three Genesis Mission Projects from U.S. Department of Energy

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ), a global leader in quantum computing and quantum sensing powered by neutral-atom technology, announced it has been awarded three projects to accelerate American scientific research and innovation by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for the Genesis Mission. The projects include collaborations with Argonne National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and University of Colorado Boulder and span AI-optimized quantum circuit design for nuclear applications, deployable atomic quantum sensing with Agentic AI and nuclear fusion energy research.

The Genesis Mission is a historic national initiative led by the U.S. Department of Energy, which is building the world’s most powerful integrated science discovery platform. By uniting government, industry, academia and philanthropy, it is accelerating breakthroughs in energy, scientific discovery and national security through a new platform that combines AI, supercomputing, quantum systems and advanced scientific instruments.

“AI data centers are pulling more power than the grid was ever built to handle, and the industry is recognizing that these types of issues are beyond the capabilities of classical computing alone,” said Matthew Kinsella, CEO at Infleqtion. “By applying quantum computing to some of the hardest problems in nuclear and energy research, Infleqtion is playing a critical role in advancing the objectives of the Genesis Mission.”

The goal of the Phase I RFA awards is to identify promising pathways toward transformative scientific capabilities and establish a foundation for future investment and scale. Project teams will design and demonstrate research workflows that integrate AI with scientific investigation, while rigorously evaluating whether those approaches can accelerate discovery, improve predictive capabilities, enhance experimentation or generate new scientific insights.

Infleqtion’s quantum computing and quantum sensing products address critical market needs in positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution and accelerated quantum computing. The following three Genesis Mission projects have been selected:

A collaboration between Argonne National Laboratory and Infleqtion to drive AI-optimization of quantum circuit design for realistic nuclear problems.

A collaboration between Brookhaven National Laboratory and Infleqtion to design and test deployable atomic quantum sensing enabled by Agentic AI.

A joint initiative between Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, University of Colorado Boulder and Infleqtion to simulate nonlinear plasma dynamics using quantum machine learning and agentic AI.

The awards mark another significant milestone for Infleqtion as government investment in quantum technology continues to accelerate. The company recently announced a Letter of Intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce, which outlines a potential investment of up to $100 million to expand U.S. quantum capabilities, and comes amid new executive actions designed to strengthen American leadership in quantum science and technology. Together, these developments signal growing recognition that quantum is becoming a strategic national asset, with Infleqtion helping bridge breakthrough research with deployable commercial and government solutions.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, Inc. (NYSE: INFQ) is a global leader in quantum technology, delivering neutral-atom solutions for quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security. With a product portfolio spanning quantum computers, quantum optical clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors, Infleqtion’s full-stack approach combines high-performance hardware with the company’s proprietary Superstaq quantum computing software platform. Infleqtion’s systems are already in use by the U.S. Department of War, NASA, the U.K. government, and in multiple collaborations with NVIDIA. Infleqtion, in collaboration with NVIDIA, published the world’s first demonstration of a materials science application using logical qubits. With operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Infleqtion meets the demands of government and commercial customers across the space, defense, energy, finance and telecommunications sectors. For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation statements regarding the expansion of Infleqtion’s role in advancing U.S. national security and quantum leadership, the ability of Infleqtion to deliver quantum computing precision and power to accelerate breakthroughs in energy, scientific discovery and national security, Genesis Mission’s goal to double the productivity and impact of American science within a decade, the expectation that quantum computing is essential to strengthening U.S. national security and securing American technology leadership, expected work under the DOE awards, expectations regarding the acceleration of government investment in quantum technology, expectations regarding quantum becoming a strategic national asset and expectations regarding Infleqtion’s role in bridging breakthrough research with deployable commercial and government solutions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Infleqtion’s current expectations, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those related to Infleqtion’s ability to recognize anticipated benefits of its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp X; the implementation, market acceptance, and success of Infleqtion’s business model, growth strategy, and opportunities, and its ability to commercialize its quantum computing and quantum sensing technology; the expected benefits of and ability to maintain and enter into new contracts, awards, and other relationships, partnerships, or collaborations with governments, government entities, universities, or commercial partners; the ability to develop and deploy neutral-atom quantum computing products on anticipated timelines and at anticipated performance levels; the ability to achieve fault-tolerant and utility-scale quantum computing, including anticipated improvements in entangling gate fidelity; the ability of resource-superstaq and the Superstaq platform to achieve commercial and research adoption; the potential for quantum computing technology to achieve quantum advantage; the ability of Infleqtion’s products to meet government counterparties’ and customers’ technical requirements and compliance and regulatory needs; Infleqtion’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; and other risks and uncertainties described in Infleqtion’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.