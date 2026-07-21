NMI Enters the Smart Terminal Market with SmartPOS Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NMI®, a global leader in embedded payments infrastructure, today announced the launch of AXIUM SmartPOS, its first all-in-one card-present terminal line for ISOs, ISVs, SaaS platforms and their merchants. Built on Ingenico’s AXIUM Android platform and integrated with the NMI payment acceptance platform, partners and their merchants now have a flexible, all-in-one point-of-sale solution for modern in-person payment acceptance.

AXIUM SmartPOS is designed for partners that need a single card-present solution to support many merchant environments and is particularly well-suited to retail, hospitality, food service and field services. Unlike many solutions in the market that limit partners to a fixed application, closed ecosystem or single processor, the combined NMI and Ingenico solution supports customized software experiences, helping partners tailor the device around the way their merchants actually work. Retailers can speed up checkout, manage inventory and serve customers anywhere in the store. Hospitality businesses can accept payments across properties, at events or on the move for more personalized guest experiences. Restaurants can take orders and payments tableside or at the counter to improve service and turn tables faster. Field service providers can invoice and securely accept payment as soon as a job is complete, helping improve cash flow and remove extra billing steps.

The combined solution supports all the major in-person payment methods, including chip, swipe, tap and mobile wallets. Its offline-first architecture also allows merchants to continue accepting payments even when connectivity drops, with transactions syncing automatically once service is restored.

Kanan Keeney, Senior Product Manager at NMI, said:

“Our partners are being asked to deliver payment experiences that are faster to deploy, easier to manage and flexible enough to support how merchants operate today. With AXIUM SmartPOS, NMI is not just adding a device to its portfolio, we are delivering the platform layer that enables partners to turn Ingenico’s AXIUM Android into a branded, integrated and scalable payments solution, while maintaining control over their merchant relationships, applications and payment processing.”

Russell Masterton, Global Head of Strategic Verticals at Ingenico, said:

“We're delighted to work with NMI to bring the Ingenico AXIUM platform to its partner ecosystem. NMI's strong presence across ISOs, ISVs and software providers makes them an ideal partner to extend the reach of AXIUM. Together, we're helping partners deliver modern Android-based payment experiences while benefitting from the security, flexibility and innovation of the AXIUM platform, alongside the control and scalability they need to support merchants as their businesses grow.”

NMI is bringing Ingenico’s AXIUM Android platform into its partner ecosystem as a complete all-in-one point-of-sale solution. Ingenico provides the secure, enterprise-grade AXIUM Android platform and terminal portfolio; NMI adds its Gateway, SDK, remote management, compliance infrastructure and deployment architecture that partners need to turn those devices into scalable, branded payment experiences.

The combined solution removes much of the complexity traditionally associated with card-present payments. Partners can deploy a device without a separate host, avoid building processor-specific integrations and use the NMI Gateway to connect in-person payments with e-commerce, self-checkout, order-ahead, recurring billing and unattended environments.

The combined solution supports three types of hardware profiles to support multiple use cases, the DX series for portable retail payments, the RX series for countertop and semi-attended kiosk environments and the EX series for mobile and field payments. NMI will support the full range of Ingenico AXIUM devices, as well as future AXIUM models as they become available. Initial supported devices are PCI PTS v6 certified through 2032 and are supported by NMI’s platform for remote terminal management, compliance and app deployment. NMI and AXIUM SmartPOS are available through NMI’s partner network.

Attending RetailNOW, Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, July 26-28, 2026? Visit NMI on Booth #930 where you can see AXIUM SmartPOS in action.

About NMI

NMI is powering the next era of embedded payments. Processing close to $700 billion annually, NMI gives SaaS platforms, ISOs, banks and fintech innovators the modular, white-label payments infrastructure to accept, manage, price and move money through one platform.

Built for partners that want flexibility and control, NMI brings together its industry-leading gateway technology, omnichannel acceptance, merchant onboarding, underwriting, risk and compliance, A2A payments, payouts and AI-powered pricing intelligence. From no-code simplicity to full-control APIs, NMI helps partners move faster, scale smarter and deliver better experiences to their merchants and customers, turning payments into a strategic advantage.

More than 6,000 technology partners trust NMI to power seamless payment experiences for over 1.2 million merchants across online, in-app, in-store, mobile and unattended environments. However businesses want to build the future of commerce, they can build it with NMI. Learn more at nmi.com.