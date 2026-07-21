Sterling Mutuals Names Continuum the Exclusive AI Client Intelligence Platform for Its Advisor Network

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterling Mutuals Inc., one of Canada's largest independent financial services dealers, today named Continuum the exclusive AI client intelligence platform for its national network of more than 300 advisors and support staff. The partnership includes a direct integration between Continuum and OneBoss.

We’ve spent three decades building technology that lets our advisors focus on advice, and we hold anything we connect to that ecosystem to the same standard. Share

Sterling has supported independent advisors since 1996, growing into one of Canada's premier independent dealers on a distinctive model: provide leading edge technology, so advisors can focus on unbiased financial advice. OneBoss anchors that approach. Continuum shares the underlying conviction that great client service is how an advisor grows, and that software should clear away the administrative work competing with it.

"We’ve spent three decades building technology that lets our advisors focus on advice, and we hold anything we connect to that ecosystem to the same standard," said Nelson Cheng, Founder and CEO of Sterling Mutuals. "Continuum met it on both fronts. Our advisors get real time back in their day, and the Continuum team understood OneBoss at a technical level from the first conversation. Meeting notes landing directly in the client record, without a bot on the call, is the kind of capability OneBoss was built to deliver."

Sterling advisors will have access to the full Continuum platform, which captures meetings without sending a bot into the call, whether the conversation happens over Zoom or Microsoft Teams, in person, or over the phone. Each meeting becomes a compliance-ready summary, an updated client profile, and follow-up tasks, while Pages, Continuum's interactive client microsites, give clients a polished, trackable record of every conversation. Through the OneBoss integration, meeting notes flow into the client notes section of an advisor's book of record automatically. All data remains encrypted and stored on Canadian soil.

"A dealer with a high level of technical proficiency evaluates technology the way engineers do, and Sterling’s diligence went all the way to the API level," said Daniel Asper, Co-Founder and CEO of Continuum. "That rigor is exactly what advisors should want from the firm behind their practice. Advisors shouldn’t have to choose between meeting intelligence and their book of record. With Continuum connected to OneBoss, the notes from every client conversation land where Sterling advisors already work."

Rollout begins today. Sterling advisors receive preferred pricing and white-glove onboarding through a dedicated signup page, and Continuum will host a live walkthrough for Sterling advisors this afternoon, the first in a series of joint sessions planned for the network.

About Continuum

Continuum (oncontinuum.com) is the AI system behind Canada’s best advisors, combining botless meeting capture, smart client profiles, task automation, and Pages — interactive branded client deliverables — in a single desktop application. Headquartered in Toronto, Continuum is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, PIPEDA-compliant, and Canadian data resident. Learn more at oncontinuum.com.

About Sterling Mutuals Inc.

Sterling Mutuals Inc. (sterlingmutuals.com) has been supporting independent advisors since 1996 and has grown to be one of Canada’s premier independent dealers. Sterling distributes a full range of financial products including mutual funds, ETFs, GICs, and exempt market products. Sterling has progressively grown using innovative technology to allow advisors to excel and focus on what they do best: providing unbiased financial advice to clients.

About OneBoss

OneBoss Back Office Solutions (OneBoss.ca) is an integrated enterprise software platform designed for Mutual Fund Dealers, Exempt Market Dealers, Deposit Brokers, and ETF dealers. Developed to address the needs of clients, advisors, and back-office administrators, it provides a comprehensive solution for managing all aspects of a financial services business.