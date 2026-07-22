TryfactaEDU Global Foundation to Lead UNESCO MOST BRIDGES Coalition's South Asia Effort

AHMEDABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a significant step towards strengthening sustainability research and international collaboration in South Asia, TryfactaEDU Global Foundation has been selected to host the South Asia Regional Programme Office of the BRIDGES Coalition at Gujarat International Finance Tec City (GIFT City), Gujarat. The BRIDGES Directorate and the International Programme Office at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David will work closely with the Foundation to establish the Regional Programme Office, significantly expanding the Coalition's presence in South Asia while strengthening the Foundation's role in advancing interdisciplinary sustainability initiatives.

The office is expected to commence operations between July and September 2026, with full programme implementation beginning in October 2026.

The decision was approved by the BRIDGES Governing Council during its meeting on June 26, 2026, recognising TryfactaEDU Global Foundation's commitment to advancing education, research, innovation and international partnerships.

The establishment of the South Asia Regional Programme Office is a key component of the UNESCO MOST BRIDGES Coalition's 2026 to 2028 strategic roadmap to scale transdisciplinary sustainability science through a global network of regional and thematic hubs. As part of UNESCO's Management of Social Transformations (MOST) Programme, the initiative reflects the Coalition's commitment to expanding its global partnerships, strengthening its presence in underserved regions, and empowering institutions that can advance humanities driven sustainability science and locally relevant solutions.

Speaking on the development, Dr. John Crowley, Interim Chair of the Foundation Board of Directors, TryfactaEDU Global Foundation said, "The launch of the UNESCO MOST BRIDGES Coalition's Regional Programme Office for South Asia marks an important milestone in strengthening regional collaboration and advancing humanities driven sustainability science. We are honoured to host this initiative in India and support a platform that brings together academia, policymakers, civil society, and communities to address pressing sustainability challenges through knowledge, innovation, and partnership. We look forward to the meaningful impact this office will create across South Asia and wish the entire BRIDGES community continued success in this exciting new chapter."

Dr. Steven Hartman, Executive Director, UNESCO MOST BRIDGES Coalition, said, "The establishment of the South Asia Regional Programme Office significantly advances the UNESCO-MOST BRIDGES Coalition's strategic expansion in Asia and our commitment to strengthening transdisciplinary sustainability science through regional hubs and member institutions. South Asia's rich knowledge systems, diverse communities, and research ecosystem make it an important region for advancing locally relevant, humanities driven solutions to global sustainability challenges. We are pleased to partner with TryfactaEDU Global Foundation in establishing this Regional Programme Office and look forward to deepening collaboration, expanding our network, and supporting the implementation of the UNESCO Guidelines for Sustainability Science across the region.”

The Regional Programme Office will serve as the coordination hub for South Asia, bringing together universities, research institutions, policymakers, civil society organisations, and local communities to advance interdisciplinary collaboration and humanities driven sustainability science. Established through a collaboration between TryfactaEDU Global Foundation, the global UNESCO-MOST BRIDGES Coalition Directorate, and the UK based International Programme Office at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, the office aims to strengthen connections between international science policy initiatives and locally led sustainability efforts.

Leveraging its location at GIFT City, Gujarat, the Regional Programme Office will foster knowledge exchange, support the onboarding of new regional member organisations and hubs, and promote the implementation of the UNESCO Guidelines for Sustainability Science in Research and Education across South Asia. The office will also champion a humanities inclusive approach by integrating educational sciences, communications, media, and the arts into sustainability research and stakeholder engagement, with a focus on areas such as water, urban planning, energy systems, bioethics, environmental ethics, AI ethics, and food systems.

About TryfactaEDU Global Foundation

TryfactaEDU Global Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to expanding access to high-quality education, literacy, skill development, and research opportunities across India. Through technology-enabled learning, strategic partnerships, and community-driven initiatives, the Foundation works to create inclusive and sustainable learning ecosystems that empower learners, educators, and underserved communities.

Established as the independent non-profit arm of TryfactaEDU, the Foundation collaborates with universities, industry, and global partners to advance education, innovation, and sustainability. By integrating emerging technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) with human-centred learning, TryfactaEDU Global Foundation seeks to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to drive meaningful social and economic impact.

Website Link: https://tryfactaedugf.org/

About BRIDGES

BRIDGES is a global sustainability science coalition organised within UNESCO's Management of Social Transformations (MOST) Programme. Launched in 2021, BRIDGES advances humanities-driven, transdisciplinary sustainability science by bringing together the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, arts, and diverse knowledge systems to address the world's most pressing social and environmental challenges in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through its international network of regional hubs and partner organisations, BRIDGES fosters collaboration among researchers, policymakers, educators, and communities to strengthen sustainability research, inform evidence-based policy, and promote innovative, inclusive, and community-centred solutions for sustainable development worldwide.

Website Link: https://bridges.earth/about