New Victoria Hospital Goes Live with MEDITECH Expanse to Deliver New Era of Care

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Victoria Hospital (London, UK) has announced it is live with MEDITECH Expanse, an intelligent electronic patient record (EPR) platform that serves as its modern foundation for advancing safe, connected, and patient-centric care.

We are excited to announce that New Victoria Hospital achieved a key milestone in its digital transformation and is live with @MEDITECH #Expanse. The cloud-based EPR serves as its modern foundation for advancing safe, connected, and patient-centric care. Share

Frequently recognised by patients as one of London’s top private hospitals, the organisation is leveraging Expanse to enhance care delivery, strengthen clinical connectivity, and support its vision for the future of healthcare.

With MEDITECH Expanse, New Victoria Hospital now benefits from a single, integrated EPR that provides clinicians with real-time access to comprehensive patient information, supporting more informed decision-making and coordinated care delivery. The platform's enhanced digital tools and streamlined workflows help to improve efficiency, reduce duplication, and strengthen communication across departments, enabling clinicians to spend more time focused on patient care.

Andrew Fairweather, CEO at New Victoria Hospital, said: “At New Victoria Hospital, we are focused on delivering exceptional patient care and investing in the technologies that will help us do so for years to come.”

“MEDITECH Expanse serves as the foundation of our digital strategy, providing a modern, interoperable platform that supports safer, more efficient, and connected care. Its flexibility and future-ready capabilities will enable us to leverage innovations such as AI, while continuing to enhance the experience for both patients and clinicians.”

A MEDITECH partner for more than 20 years, New Victoria Hospital moved to Expanse from a legacy platform after a thorough evaluation of EPR systems in Europe and the US. Hosted on the Google Cloud Platform, Expanse delivers the scalability and advanced security needed to support emerging technologies. The cloud infrastructure also centralises services and simplifies onboarding for facilities seeking a modern, unified hosting environment.

New Victoria Hospital's move to MEDITECH Expanse reflects its ongoing commitment to patient-centered care and to enhancing patient empowerment. Central to this initiative is the launch of the MyHealth patient portal, which provides patients with convenient digital access to appointments, health information, forms, and secure communication tools.

As a private healthcare provider, New Victoria Hospital values Expanse’s ability to enable clinicians to access a single, up-to-date patient record at the point of care. Clinicians benefit from standardised workflows that support structured documentation, electronic prescribing, and integrated results from diagnostics and theatres, while automated safety checks help reduce variation and support timely, evidence-based decisions.

Gina Kerley, Executive Director at MEDITECH, said: “Congratulations to New Victoria Hospital on this significant milestone in its digital transformation journey. As a longstanding partner, it is incredibly rewarding to continue working together to advance care through innovation. We look forward to supporting New Victoria Hospital as it leverages Expanse to enhance the patient experience, strengthen clinical connectivity, and achieve meaningful outcomes for years to come.”

Learn more about how MEDITECH is helping to advance care in the UK and Ireland.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organisations to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the intelligent EPR. Expanse provides a future-ready foundation that leverages the power of AI, cloud computing, and advanced interoperability to support world-class care in 28 countries and territories. For over 30 years, our systems have been deployed in numerous private healthcare facilities and NHS Trusts throughout the UK, including university, paediatric, women and cancer centre speciality Trusts. Learn more at ehr.meditech.com/uk-ireland and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.