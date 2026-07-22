New NEURA Gym with RWTH Aachen: NEURA Robotics Expands its Global Training Network for Physical AI

METZINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEURA Robotics ("NEURA"), the pioneer in cognitive robotics and creator of the Neuraverse, today announces a new partnership with RWTH Aachen University for the establishment of NEURA Gym RWTH Aachen. This continues the global rollout of NEURA Gyms, a worldwide network of purpose-built Physical AI training facilities that address the most significant barrier to intelligent robotics: the scarcity of real-world training data. The global rollout is backed by NEURA's Series C financing of up to $1.4 billion, the largest ever raised by a full-stack robotics company.

While ten NEURA Gyms are currently under development, five locations across Europe, the United States and China will be operational by end of 2026. The network is anchored by the two European flagship Universities, based in Germany:

- The NEURA Gym RWTH Aachen, to be established in partnership with RWTH Aachen University at the Hightech Campus Melaten

- And the TUM RoboGym (powered by NEURA), opening at Munich Airport in the fourth quarter of 2026 in collaboration with the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and its Munich Institute of Robotics and Machine Intelligence (MIRMI).

Together, these two centers of excellence position Germany as the backbone of Europe's Physical AI infrastructure.

Closing the Data Gap Holding Back Physical AI

Unlike large language models, which train on trillions of data points, robots have access to a fraction of that volume. Simulations alone cannot reproduce the friction, variability, and unpredictability of the real-world environment robots will operate in. NEURA Gyms are purpose-built facilities where all cognitive robot forms can train at scale and under real-world conditions, combining physical training with high-fidelity simulation. This generates high-quality datasets that feed directly into the Neuraverse, NEURA's open, cloud-based platform connecting robots, developers, and industry partners worldwide. Partners can train and validate robots for their specific use cases before committing to full industrial deployment, reducing adoption risk and accelerating time to deployment.

An Ecosystem Built on Partnership

Industrial companies and developers gain early access to train robots for their specific use cases before committing to full deployment. NEURA provides the infrastructure; partners bring the domain knowledge no single company could accumulate alone. That exchange continuously enriches the Neuraverse, creating compounding value across the ecosystem.

"The biggest bottleneck in Physical AI is no longer intelligence, it’s experience," said David Reger, Founder and CEO of NEURA Robotics. "Robots learn by interacting with the real world and that’s exactly why we are building NEURA Gyms. Every company possesses expertise that no AI model has today. Our Gyms transform this knowledge into deployable robot skills while every partner remains fully in control of its own data. Together with RWTH Aachen, we are building the infrastructure that Physical AI needs to scale."

"The collaboration with NEURA Robotics and the NEURA Gym RWTH Aachen at the heart of our university takes our transfer strategy to a new level," said Prof. Dr. Ulrich Rüdiger, Rector of RWTH Aachen University. "RWTH looks back on decades of technological excellence in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and computer science. By combining this scientific leadership with a leading high-tech pioneer, we are creating a unique infrastructure for the skilled professionals of tomorrow and securing Germany's leading position in the global AI competition."

Two German Flagships, One Global Network

Located at the Hightech Campus Melaten and covering approximately 3,000 square meters, the NEURA Gym RWTH Aachen is industry-open and purpose-built for research, AI-based training, and the industrial deployment of next-generation Physical AI models in intelligent and humanoid robotics. Around 20 RWTH institutes will be integrated into the facility, giving large enterprises and mid-sized companies alike access to an infrastructure where they can validate high-end robotics for their production workflows, particularly in manufacturing, automotive, the circular economy and medical technology.

The partnership combines NEURA's commercial robotics platform with RWTH Aachen's deep expertise in robotics and machine intelligence. Two leading RWTH chairs will shape the research agenda of the site. Prof. Dr. Volkmar Schulz, Chair of Imaging and Computer Vision develops physics-based foundation models as the cognitive core of future robots. Prof. Dr. Burkhard Corves, Head of the Institute of Mechanism Theory, Machine Dynamics and Robotics (IGMR), focuses on safe, intuitive human-robot interaction enabled by integrated motion and manipulation intelligence methods.

The TUM RoboGym deepens that foundation. At 2,300 square meters and housing a large fleet of humanoid and cognitive robots, it represents a new category of research and industrial infrastructure: one that combines European academic excellence in AI and machine intelligence with NEURA's commercial robotics platform and the €17 million commitment behind it. It will serve as the first anchor of NEURA's global Gym network.

Together, these facilities form the foundation of NEURA’s global Gym infrastructure. Ten locations are currently under development, five of them operational before year-end. Each new Gym accelerates learning across the entire ecosystem.

About NEURA Robotics

NEURA was founded on the belief that the next major technology revolution will not happen on screens, but in the physical world. As aging populations, labor shortages and growing demand for skilled work reshape economies worldwide, Physical AI will become essential to sustaining productivity, prosperity and quality of life. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Metzingen, Germany, NEURA Robotics is a global Physical AI company building the technologies that enable intelligent machines to learn, adapt and work alongside humans in the real world. The company develops cognitive robots that can see, hear, feel and learn, as well as the software, AI and data infrastructure required to deploy them at scale.

Today, a large share of global GDP is generated through physical work. NEURA’s mission is to make physical skills scalable by dramatically reducing the time required to teach machines new capabilities and deploy them globally. Through its cognitive robots, NEURA Gyms and the Neuraverse, an open ecosystem where robots continuously learn and share skills, the company is building the foundation for a future in which intelligent machines help solve some of humanity’s biggest challenges. NEURA Robotics is building Physical AI from Europe, together for the world.