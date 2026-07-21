VirtualZ Computing and Zafin Announce Joint Success Advancing High-Performance Data Operations for Financial Institutions

MINNEAPOLIS & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VirtualZ Computing, a provider of no-code data access and data movement software for hybrid enterprise environments, and Zafin, the AI platform company for regulated institutions, today announced a successful collaboration supporting high-volume data operations at enterprise scale for financial institutions.

"By leveraging PropelZ for Linux within our broader platform strategy, we’ve increased throughput, reduced unnecessary processing layers, and improved operational efficiency." --Shahir Daya, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Zafin Share

The Zafin IO integration platform connects data, events, services, workflows and applications across legacy and modern environments so institutions can modernize without disrupting critical operations. Zafin has leveraged PropelZ™ for Linux by VirtualZ to accelerate batch processing across z/OS mainframe formats, eliminate unnecessary intermediate data handling steps, and streamline high-volume data sharing across enterprise deployments.

By simplifying data movement and eliminating multiple steps, Zafin is able to process significantly larger volumes of data at higher speeds, reduce operational friction, and lower infrastructure complexity. These improvements enhance platform performance while supporting faster delivery of product and pricing capabilities for banks.

“Data processing at scale is foundational to modern banking,” said Shahir Daya, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Zafin. “As we support some of the world’s largest financial institutions, performance, resilience, and architectural simplicity are critical. By leveraging PropelZ for Linux within our banking platform strategy, we’ve increased throughput, reduced unnecessary processing layers, and improved operational efficiency all without introducing additional complexity into our systems.”

“Zafin’s use of PropelZ demonstrates how accelerating data movement and removing unnecessary steps can materially improve efficiency and cost structures said Jeanne Glass, Founder and CEO of VirtualZ Computing. “We’re proud to support Zafin as they continue delivering value to financial institutions.”

This collaboration reinforces Zafin’s commitment to delivering enterprise-grade performance while maintaining a streamlined, modular architecture. By reducing time spent managing infrastructure, Zafin’s engineering teams can focus on innovation enhancing product agility, pricing precision and value for customers worldwide.

Together, VirtualZ Computing and Zafin are demonstrating how modern data acceleration technologies can complement strategic banking platforms, enabling higher performance, lower operational overhead, and a stronger foundation for core modernization.

About VirtualZ Computing

VirtualZ Computing is a patented enterprise software company and the first to deliver fully no-code, out-of-the-box solutions that simplify how organizations access, move, and operationalize data across hybrid and cloud environments. Its product suite—including PropelZ™, Lozen™, FlowZ™, and Zaac™—enables enterprises to eliminate complexity, reduce cost, and accelerate analytics, AI, and modernization initiatives without custom development or disruption to existing systems. For more information, visit https://virtualzcomputing.com.

About Zafin

Zafin is an AI platform company for regulated institutions. Built from more than 20 years of operating in demanding regulated technology environments, Zafin brings structure, intelligence and accountability to how critical work, systems and decisions are created, governed and improved.

Zafin's portfolio includes Zafin AIOS, the end-to-end agent orchestration platform and control plane for governed agentic work; Zafin Banking Platform, the AI-powered banking execution platform for product, pricing, offers, billing, loyalty, relationship and deal logic; and Zafin IO the integration platform for connecting data, events, services, workflows and applications across regulated enterprise environments.

Together, they reflect Zafin’s core discipline: helping institutions move faster while preserving governance, evidence, control and accountability.

To learn more, visit www.zafin.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn. Additional insights and expert discussions are available on the Zafin blog and YouTube channel.

“Zafin” is a trademark of Zafin. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.