AppCard Launches Grocer-Branded Credit Card Program with Neighborhood Fresh

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppCard today announced the launch of a new grocer-branded payment card program with Neighborhood Fresh, giving Neighborhood Fresh shoppers access to an AppCard Credit Card and AppCard Smart Card experience customized for the Neighborhood Fresh brand.

“Independent grocers deserve access to the same loyalty-building tools that the largest retailers have used for decades,” said Jeremy Rabe, Chief Growth Officer at AppCard. Share

The launch highlights a new opportunity for independent grocers: the ability to offer a branded card program without having to build the banking, compliance, marketing, fraud, servicing, and technology infrastructure traditionally required to bring a retail card to market.

For years, the largest national retailers have used co-branded credit card programs to deepen customer loyalty, increase engagement, and keep rewards connected to their own stores. Independent grocers have often been excluded from that opportunity because card programs typically require significant scale, bank partnerships, regulatory expertise, technology resources, and ongoing program management.

Through the Neighborhood Fresh program, approved cardholders can use the AppCard Credit Card, branded for Neighborhood Fresh, to earn AppCard Perks on purchases and redeem those Perks at Neighborhood Fresh. The program offers enhanced rewards on Neighborhood Fresh private-label items, Neighborhood Fresh purchases, fuel, a cardholder-selected category, and everyday purchases, along with a welcome bonus and no annual fee. The AppCard Smart Card, also branded for Neighborhood Fresh, provides another way for shoppers to participate in the rewards ecosystem while building their credit.

“Independent grocers deserve access to the same loyalty-building tools that the largest retailers have used for decades,” said Jeremy Rabe, Chief Growth Officer at AppCard. “A grocer-branded card can turn everyday spend into stronger shopper engagement, more frequent store visits, and rewards that come back to the store instead of leaving the grocery ecosystem. Our goal is to make that kind of program practical and scalable for independent grocers.”

For grocers, the program is designed to support several strategic priorities:

Strengthening shopper loyalty

Increasing rewards engagement

Lowering card processing costs

Providing additional insight into customer spending behavior

AppCard supports the program with card marketing, customer service, compliance, fraud services, and launch materials, helping grocers offer a branded card experience without managing the operational complexity themselves.

“Grocers are looking for ways to make loyalty more valuable, more measurable, and more connected to the store,” said Josh Kuhbander, Vice President at Neighborhood Fresh. “This program gives our shoppers another way to earn meaningful rewards while keeping those rewards connected to Neighborhood Fresh. It is one more way for us to thank our customers and give them more value on the purchases they are already making.”

The launch also points to a broader shift in retail loyalty. As independent grocers compete with national chains, mass merchants, and digital platforms, grocer-branded payment products can create a more durable connection with customers. A branded card puts the grocer’s name in the shopper’s wallet, increases brand visibility beyond the checkout lane, and creates a direct mechanism for turning card rewards into future store visits.

Grocers interested in learning more about AppCard’s branded card platform can visit https://appcard.com/about-us/contact/.

About AppCard

AppCard is a financial technology and retail loyalty platform that helps grocers build stronger customer relationships through personalized offers, digital engagement, rewards, and payment-linked loyalty solutions. AppCard enables independent grocers to deliver relevant value to shoppers while improving loyalty, engagement, and measurable marketing performance.

About Neighborhood Fresh

Neighborhood Fresh is an independent grocery retailer focused on fresh food, local service, and value for its shoppers. Through its partnership with AppCard, Neighborhood Fresh is expanding the ways customers can save, earn rewards, and engage with the store.

Card Program Disclosure

AppCard is a financial technology company and is not a bank. The AppCard Credit Card and AppCard Smart Card are issued by TAB Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Cards may be branded for participating grocers. Terms and conditions apply. Rewards are earned as AppCard Perks and may be redeemed at participating Neighborhood Fresh locations.